27th May 2024

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

Callum Boyle

VAR

A meeting will be held on June 6

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are three of the clubs who plan to vote on keeping VAR in the Premier League.

All 20 sides, including the three new promoted clubs, will come together on June 6 to vote on keeping the technology after Wolves tabled a motion to get it scrapped.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that the league are directly opposed to the proposal and have cited an increase in the percentage of correct decisions awarded from 86 per cent to 92 per cent this season.

While they understand the right for clubs to make a proposal, they are also of the opinion that getting rid of VAR would only increase the amount of incorrect decisions during games.

How the clubs will vote on June 6

Any decision to scrap VAR would have to see 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs vote in favour of getting rid of the technology.

According to GiveMeSport though it seems that there won’t be enough votes in favour, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool voting in favour of keeping it.

They will be joined by Brighton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham. Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton will get a say as the newly-promoted sides, but it’s unknown what their stance is.

Nottingham Forest and Everton are yet to make a decision. Forest have been publicly vocal about VAR and even accused it of being biased following their loss against the Toffees.

While many of the clubs want VAR to stay, they will use the meeting as a chance to propose changes to the technology in the hope there can be drastic improvements going forward.

