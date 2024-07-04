Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

There’s interest from Saudi Arabia for the City man

Ederson could leave Manchester City this summer as a Saudi Pro League club is in talks for the goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old has been one the key players of Pep Guardiola’s time at the Etihad, having signed for the club in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £35m.

His arrival has coincided with City’s domination of English football, and during his time at the club he has won six Premier League titles.

But it sounds like the 2023/24 Premier League could be his last season in Manchester, with City reportedly prepared to sell the player if the right offer comes in for him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is possible that the Brazilian keeper leaves City this summer.

Romano said in a post on X: “Manchester City are aware of Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League clubs since May and keep their position: Ederson can leave, in case he wants to. City still waiting for opening bid from Al Nassr/Saudi clubs.

“City’s first GK if Ederson leave will be Stefan Ortega.”

Along with the league titles, Ederson has won the Champions League, four League Cups and two FA Cups during his time at City.

He’s also won the Premier League Golden Glove three times and has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year twice.

This season, he kept 10 clean sheets for the Citizens as they claimed the Premier League crown once more.

