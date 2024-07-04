Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

Could a change of formation spark England into life?

Gareth Southgate is considering switching to a back three for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

England take on the Swiss in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening as they seek to reach their second consecutive European Championship semi-final.

But despite making it to the final eight, England have been far from impressive at this tournament, needing a 95th minute equaliser and extra time to get past Slovakia in the last round.

The pressure is on Southgate, and to add to his list of problems one of England’s best players at this tournament, Marc Guehi, is suspended for the quarter-finals.

It looks like this is tempting the England manager into a major tactical switch-up, with the Telegraph reporting that Southgate is considering playing three at the back against Switzerland.

According to the publication, England have trialled this in training this week. This would see Ezri Konsa come in for Guahi and set up alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker at the back.

Southgate would then have a few options for who to play as his wing-backs. Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw – if fit – could all play in the position.

Whether Southgate decides to change formation or not, it is thought that Villa defender Konsa is the first choice to replace Guehi at the back, ahead of Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez.

If England were to play a back three, this could open up the opportunity of playing both Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham in number 10 roles, or even playing another striker to partner Harry Kane up top.

England take on Switzerland on Saturday, July 5, at 17:00 GMT.