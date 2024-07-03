Search icon

03rd Jul 2024

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

Harry Warner

Romania

Big love for the Romanian squad

Romania have left Euro 2024 in style after cleaning up their locker room and leaving a thank you note to their German hosts after being eliminated from Euro 2024.

The Romanians took on the Netherlands yesterday in the round of 16 and despite doing themselves proud, could not overcome their Dutch opposition, losing 3-0.

In the aftermath of their exit the squad made a very kind gesture by tidying their locker room and leaving a heartful message.

The letter read: ‘EURO 2024 was for each of us one of the most important football experiences lived so far and we are glad that the stage on which it took place was the German one.

“Every match, every emotion, every experience brought us together and made us feel the magic of football. 

“We leave Germany with the thought that we gave everything for Romania and we are grateful for everything we experienced during the weeks spent here.

‘It was an honour to be part of the great family of European football. Signed: Romania’s National Football Team.”

Fans took to social media to praise the Romanian national team for their kind gesture.

One user said: “This is such a wonderful gesture.”

Another person wrote: “That’s class. Romania, you got a team to truly be proud of, they played with heart to the end and lost with honour and grace. Between the team and the fans, truly a beautiful spectacle.”

Meanwhile a different user said: “That’s the great mentality.”

Romania had put in their best showing at the Euros for 24 years, not making the knockouts since Euro 2000.

The Romanians had gone in to the fixture considered as tough opposition, having topped a group of Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Sadly for Edward Iordănescu and his men qualification to the quarter-finals proved a step too far.

