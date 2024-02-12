Search icon

12th Feb 2024

Luke Littler hits another nine-darter in Players Championships

Callum Boyle

Luke Littler

There’s nothing he can’t do

Hitting a nine-darter is something that happens once in a blue moon but when you see one happen, my God it’s great.

Even the very best players rarely land one but then you get someone come along who makes it look easier.

Look no further than Luke Littler.

It was only a month ago that we were celebrating the first nine-darter of his professional career as he landed a maximum on the big stage at the Bahrain Masters, but now, he’s done it again.

Competing in the Players Championships just days after losing to Michael van Gerwen on night two of the Darts Premier League, Luke ‘The Nuke’ was back in action.

Having won his first round game comfortably, the 17-year-old went up against Michele Turetta in an attempt to book his place in the last 16 of his opponent.

He made that look easy also, beating Turetta 6-1 but chose to do it in style as he hit a nine-darter for the second time of his career.

Plenty of shocks occurred

Littler wasn’t the only one to do so as 18-year-old Leighton Bennett also hit the famous nine-dart leg in his 6-5 win against Lukas Wenig.

One of the biggest shocks of the day however saw world number one Luke Humphries exit in the second around as Ian ‘Diamond’ White produced a brilliant performance to beat him 6-0.

‘Bully Boy’ Michael Smith was also beaten in the second round.

