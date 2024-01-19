Luke Littler hits nine-darter at Bahrain masters

We’re witnessing history

Luke Littler continues to impress on the big stage as he recorded a nine-darter at the Bahrain masters.

Fresh from his incredible performance at Alexandra Palace, which saw him go all the way to the final only to lose in the final to world number one Luke Humphries, the 16-year-old was back in the first major event of the year.

After winning his first round tie, the Warrington-born player was up against number four seed Nathan Apsinall in the quarter finals and set his marker in the very first leg by recording the sensational feat.

Littler hit his first six darts in the treble 20 mark with ease before then found the treble 20, down to the treble 19 and then finding that final double 12 to secure his first-ever major nine-darter.

LUKE LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER! 🚨



More history from the 16-year-old sensation!!! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/o23C5P6AqL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 19, 2024

The crowd inside watched on and cheered in delight while Aspinall and referee Russ Bray also praised the jubilant youngster.

Because of his Alexandra Palace success last year, Luke ‘The Nuke’ will also be a part of the Darts Premier League, which is set to begin next month.

Related links: