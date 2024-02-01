Search icon

Sport

01st Feb 2024

Luke Littler makes Michael van Gerwen eat his words on Premier League debut

Patrick McCarry

Luke Littler

“The kid who can do no wrong, wins again!”

Luke Littler was warned, ahead of his Premier League Darts debut, by Michael van Gerwen that he was in ‘with the big boys’. After the first quarter final stage of the new season, the teenager had avenged a world championships defeat, while MVG was on his way home early.

Van Gerwen was facing Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith while, in his quarter final, Littler faced Luke Humphries, who had defeated him in the PDC World Final, last month.

Ahead of the action, in Cardiff, the Dutch maestro was asked if he felt in any way protective of Littler. He replied, “Really? Of course not. Welcome to the big boys.‌ He is not a youth player any more. Those days are gone. Of course, he’s still only a kid, but now you have got to battle against each other on the stage and there cannot be any mercy whatsoever.

“It’s not hard at the moment because he doesn’t have any scars. Whatever he does, being a runner-up is good, winning is good. Whatever he does, whatever he says, everybody loves everything about him. But during a game, if he looks at his watch and says, ‘How can I miss again?’, in five years’ time they will boo you. That’s the way darts works now.

“At the beginning everything goes well, but then everything gets normal. Guys like him only get born once in so many years and he’s a special talent, of course, but he still has to do it every year. He is with the big guys now.”

Luke Littler was asked about those comments and replied, “Big boys’ league? Surely I am one of them now. I have joined them in the big boys’ league. This is what I have signed up for – to play with the best of the best. I am looking forward to playing these boys, week-in, week-out.”

When it came to those win-or-go-home last eight encounters, Michael van Gerwen went 2-0 down before storming into a lead against Michael Smith, only to falter in the final two legs and lose 6-5.

Littler vs. Humphries was the next match out. The scores were tied at 1-1 when a Humphries 180 forced Littler into a sloppy score of 26. He rallied from that position, though and held on his throw before breaking the world champion when he had the honour of throwing first.

Humphries had some issues with whistling fans that Sky sports commentator Wayne Mardle referred to as “imbeciles”. After he fell 3-1 behind, Littler’s started off with a 180 and never looked back. He closed out a 6-2 win to set up a semi-final against Smith.

Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross would face off in the other semi-final, as the Premier League Darts season got off to a cracking start.

Related links:

Topics:

Darts,Luke Humphries,Luke Littler,Michael van Gerwen,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jesse Lingard features in biggest transfer shock as Liverpool reject Kelleher bid

Caoimhin Kelleher

Jesse Lingard features in biggest transfer shock as Liverpool reject Kelleher bid

By Patrick McCarry

Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton will join in 2025

Ferrari

Ferrari confirm Lewis Hamilton will join in 2025

By Callum Boyle

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton could drive for Ferrari as early as next month

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes is unsure about two of Manchester United’s current back four

Jose Mourinho

Paul Scholes is unsure about two of Manchester United’s current back four

By Darragh Murphy

Why Mourinho rates Herrera so highly – and how he defied Jose’s instructions to secure Europa glory

Ander Herrera

Why Mourinho rates Herrera so highly – and how he defied Jose’s instructions to secure Europa glory

By Simon Lloyd

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers reason why Conor McGregor fight would not work in Ireland or Russia

Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers reason why Conor McGregor fight would not work in Ireland or Russia

By Patrick McCarry

Chelsea fans jump to outrageous conclusions after Cesc Fabregas uploads pizza Snapchat story

Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea fans jump to outrageous conclusions after Cesc Fabregas uploads pizza Snapchat story

By Ben Kiely

England’s Sam Burgess “embarrassed those around him”, claims Former Irish centre Gordon D’Arcy

Australia

England’s Sam Burgess “embarrassed those around him”, claims Former Irish centre Gordon D’Arcy

By Kevin Beirne

Daniel Cormier responds to those blaming him for the UFC’s decision to strip Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier responds to those blaming him for the UFC’s decision to strip Conor McGregor

By Darragh Murphy

‘My nightmare mother-in-law fed my 10-week-old baby ice cream’

Baby

‘My nightmare mother-in-law fed my 10-week-old baby ice cream’

By Callum Boyle

Former model and TV star Lisa Murphy dead at 51

lisa murphy

Former model and TV star Lisa Murphy dead at 51

By Joseph Loftus

‘I pulled my toddler out of daycare because staff kept hugging her when she was upset’

Daycare

‘I pulled my toddler out of daycare because staff kept hugging her when she was upset’

By Callum Boyle

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

PlayStation

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

By Stephen Porzio

‘Grans go free’ holiday package launched so you can make memories with grandparents

EasyJet

‘Grans go free’ holiday package launched so you can make memories with grandparents

By Charlie Herbert

Squid Game 2 first teaser just dropped

Netflix

Squid Game 2 first teaser just dropped

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

So… spaghetti hoops are now considered as part of your five-a-day (yes, really)

five a day

So… spaghetti hoops are now considered as part of your five-a-day (yes, really)

By Olivia Hayes

Terms and Conditions: Logitech Blue

Terms and Conditions: Logitech Blue

By JOE

Nicola Bulley diving expert reveals crucial information that would have changed how he searched for missing mum

Lancashire police

Nicola Bulley diving expert reveals crucial information that would have changed how he searched for missing mum

By Steve Hopkins

Bookies predict Sam Allardyce’s next job will be overseas

England (football)

Bookies predict Sam Allardyce’s next job will be overseas

By Tom Victor

Take a minute to look at the grin on Graeme Souness’ face as he admits he voted for Brexit

Brexit

Take a minute to look at the grin on Graeme Souness’ face as he admits he voted for Brexit

By Darragh Murphy

Alexis Sanchez impressive but Michael Carrick’s performance gets everyone talking

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez impressive but Michael Carrick’s performance gets everyone talking

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories