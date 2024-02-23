Search icon

23rd Feb 2024

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

Callum Boyle

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Thomas Tuchel is eyeing up a quick return to management once he leaves Bayern Munich in the summer.

Bayern announced earlier this week that the German would leave his role as manager at the end of the season, with the Bundesliga side in danger of missing out on a first title in 12 years and a first trophyless campaign since the 2011/12 season.

Xabi Alonso is Bayern’s preferred choice to replace Tuchel however they are likely to face competition from Liverpool, who want him to take on the task of following in Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps.

Tuchel fancies Premier League return

Tuchel’s time at Bayern was nowhere near as successful as his period in charge of Chelsea where he won the Champions League before being sacked mid-way through last season.

That hasn’t put off the 50-year-old, who is keen to make a return to the Premier League and reportedly has his eyes set on one particular job.

While Liverpool will need a new manager, as well as the potential of West Ham, Brighton and even former club Chelsea also looking for a new boss, it is the Manchester United job Tuchel would be most keen on.

Bild have claimed that should the job become available, it would be Tuchel’s number one preference, although that relies on United opting to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Thomas Tuchel

Ratcliffe to make decision on Ten Hag future

Following confirmation of his minority stake purchase, Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed that he had scheduled talks with Ten Hag to take place at the end of the season.

“We have to look at the organisation of the club because it is not good at the moment,” Ratcliffe told Belgian publication De Tijd. “Take the head coach, for example, he must report directly to the CEO. That is no longer possible in a modern football organisation.

“We have to ensure that the right people end up in the right positions. Every person in management must be world-class. And then it is important to create a positive, supportive, friendly and high-quality environment. 

“That culture was missing before. Only in such an environment can you get the best out of sportsmen. If successful, the results will follow automatically. That’s the plan and I believe in it.”

