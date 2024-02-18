Thomas Tuchel admits Harry Kane is ‘not happy’ with his start to life at Bayern Munich

Oh dear…

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Harry Kane is ‘not happy’ with the start to his time at the club.

The German team have suffered a rough few weeks, having been beaten 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and then losing 1-0 to Lazio in the Champions League earlier this week.

Kane himself has faced criticism for failing to score in either of these games, despite having joined the team last year in hope to win a major trophy.

“Harry takes care of himself,” Tuchel said of the striker earlier this week, via The Mirror.

“He doesn’t need me. He’s not happy with the connection in games. Neither are we.

“I’ve rarely seen such a discrepancy between training and matches. The way he scores in training, the way he puts his chances away – it’s incredible.

“It’s world class. But then we rarely find him in matches. He acts like a captain. Everything’s okay with him.”

He added: “We want to prove ourselves. Maybe the current state of things will give us that decisive kick to drop our baggage. We’ll continue to push the team. We need every player.”

Kane himself spoke out after the tough week to TNT Sports.

“It’s been a really tough week. In the first half we started well and had clear chances, one for myself.

“In these games they’re big moments. The second half was disappointing. We came out with less energy and less confidence. We got punished. Once you go down to 10 men it’s always difficult. We have to find it among ourselves. We’re still in the race for the Bundesliga and in this tie.

“We have to keep fighting. We’re in a difficult spell. We have to fight. We have to turn it round. We have big games and big things to fight for. We’re not out of it, we will never give up. We just need to turn it around. One game or spark can turn it round.”