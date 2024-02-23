Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

Guardiola’s contract at Man City expires in 2025

Pep Guardiola has opened up on the job he would like to take after he leaves Manchester City.

Guardiola has enjoyed an incredibly decorated tenure at the Premier League side, winning five Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields, one Champions League, one Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss’ contract expires in 2025 and the 53-year-old hasn’t ruled out the idea of staying at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has ambitions of the world stage

Having spent his entire managerial career at club level, the Catalonian has expressed his desire to try his hand in an international role.

Although he didn’t specify which sides would interest him, Guardiola opened up on what he would like to achieve when he eventually leaves Man City.

“A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that,” he told ESPN Brazil.

“I don’t know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club.”

Guardiola opens up on goals and ambitions

Asked to explain his motivation for wanting to manage an international side, Guardiola revealed that he has never set himself the personal goal of winning a World Cup or major continental tournament.

“I never thought about it like that [with the goal to win a world Cup],” he added.

“When I started in this I never thought about winning a league title or winning the Champions League. No. I thought, I have a job? OK.

“I would like to have the experience of living through a World Cup, or a Euro or a Copa América, or whatever it is. I would like that.

“I don’t know when that would be, if that is five, 10, 15 years from now but I would like to have the experience of being a manager in a World Cup.”

In the past, Guardiola has been linked with England, Spain and the United States about managing them.

Related links: