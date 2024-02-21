Search icon

Football

21st Feb 2024

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Charlie Herbert

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

On Wednesday morning, Sky Sports Germany reported that the Bundesliga champions would be parting ways with the 50-year-old.

This was soon confirmed by Bayern, who said the decision had been taken after “a constructive discussion” between Tuchel and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

In a statement, Tuchel said: “We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success.” 

Dreesen said: “In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024 /25 season.

“Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard.

” In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us.”

Bayern suffered three consecutive defeats last week (Getty)

The news of Tuchel’s departure comes after Bayern suffered three consecutive defeats last week, including a humiliating 3-0 loss at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

This has left them eight points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s side, and at serious risk of missing out on the league title for the first time since 2012.

The 2011/12 season was also the last trophyless season Bayern experienced, something there is a real prospect of them repeating this year.

Tuchel joined the German giants as manager in March last year, and managed to guide the side to an 11th consecutive league title on a dramatic final day.

As is always the case at Bayern, the league title was expected as an absolute minimum going into this season, especially after the headline signing of Harry Kane over the summer.

But whilst the England striker has been in some of the best form of his career, already racking up 25 goals and breaking numerous goal-scoring records this season, Tuchel’s side have been blindsided by an outstanding Leverkusen side.

Managed by Alonso, Leverkusen have yet to lose this season, winning 18 of their 22 league games and well on-course for their first ever Bundesliga title.

This week, rumours have swirled around potential replacements for Tuchel, with the likes of Alonso, Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly being considered to take over from the German.

Related links:

Thomas Tuchel admits Harry Kane is ‘not happy’ with his start to life at Bayern Munich

Topics:

Bayern Munich,Bundesliga,Thomas Tuchel

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

Aston Villa

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

By Callum Boyle

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

By Callum Boyle

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

Chelsea

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

Football

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

Football

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

By Callum Boyle

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

breathtaking

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Netflix has just added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

By Joseph Loftus

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

jordan north

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

By Charlie Herbert

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories