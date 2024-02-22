Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

Bayern have seen enough

Eric Dier’s Bayern Munich career looks like it’ll only be a short stay after the Bundesliga side have already made a decision on his future.

Dier joined on loan in the January transfer window and has featured in five games as Bayern’s season is in real danger of fizzling out amid the real possibility that they miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years and experience their first trophyless campaign since the 2011/12 season.

Thomas Tuchel has already confirmed he will depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season after failing to impress players, staff and fans at the club and Bayern are set to undergo a huge summer of change.

Dier set to leave

According to Sport Bild, Dier’s future is in doubt and the reigning German champions are unlikely to extend his stay beyond the summer.

In particular, the club have identified the defender’s lack of pace and agility as a weakness in his game and one they can upgrade on.

Dier had joined on loan with an option to buy for £2.5m at the end of the deal and was initially signed to act as defensive cover, with Bayern lacking in options in that area of the pitch.

At the time of joining, the 30-year-old said it was a “dream” to be at such a big club.

“As a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has an incredible history,” he said.

“I want to help the team with my versatility in defence. I’m really looking forward to my new teammates and the fans at the Allianz Arena, which in my eyes is one of the best stadiums in the world.”

Where could Dier go next?

It seems inevitable that Dier will depart Spurs at the end of the season. His contract expires in the summer and given the options they already have in the centre-back role, and his lack of game time under Ange Postecoglou, the England international doesn’t seem to be in their plans.

There’s every chance a side lower down in the Premier League may try and make a move for Dier. The likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace or any club that gets promoted could all be reasonable destinations.

For large parts of his career however, Dier has spent it abroad. Coming through the ranks at Sporting in Portugal, he is no stranger to experiences away from England and would presumably adapt well to another culture and climate.

