Search icon

Football

10th Jun 2024

Saudi royal part of a £400m bid to buy Everton

Harry Warner

everton

Everton could be the latest Premier League side to turn to Middle Eastern ownership

A consortium which includes a member of the Saudi royal family has made a £400m bid to buy Everton.

The owner of the Toffees, Farhad Moshiri, had agreed to sell a 94% of the club back in September to 777 Partners, but the deal ultimately fell through.

This has left the ajar to other potential investors inciting a bid from a consortium led by London-based lawyer Vatche Manoukian and backed up by an annoymous member of the Saudi royal family as well as wealthy American families.

After Newcastle’s takeover in 2021, a buyout featuring a Saudi royal would be the latest in a string of takeovers from Saudi Arabia and on a larger scale Middle Eastern investors in the Premier League.

The Manoukian consortium are proposing an all-equity offer which would not take on additional debt and would aim to create a sustainable, long-term strategy.

Meanwhile there remains interest from other groups in the sale of Everton with two lifelong fans and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing teaming up with MSP Sports Capital looking to stake a claim for the club.

American billionaire and Roma owner Dan Friedkin has also expressed interest in the Merseyside club.

The decision by current owner Farhad Moshiri to sell the club coincides with the construction of Everton’s new stadium which is expected to be completed by the 2025/2026 season.

Fans at Goodison Park have been left unhappy recently with the club flirting with relegation in the previous seasons, finishing 15th last year while receiving a 10 point deduction for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

Everton’s fan advisory board (FAB) sent an open letter to the future buyers of the club with a list of concerns and considerations.

The letter asked for open, transparent and regular communication with the supporter base.

The fan group wrote: “As one of the greatest sporting institutions in club football, we hope any new ownership will nurture, invest, and most importantly, acknowledge that their role as the steward of Everton FC is to run the club in partnership with the supporters in a way that recognises its heritage, sustainability, creativity, and commercial potential.”

Related links:

Topics:

Everton,Football,Premier League,Saudi Arabia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

England hand Tom Heaton unexpected Euro 2024 call-up

Football

England hand Tom Heaton unexpected Euro 2024 call-up

By Harry Warner

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

Jose Mourinho names one major country that won’t win Euro 2024

Jose Mourinho names one major country that won’t win Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Man Utd express interest in Premier League midfielder that tops tackling charts

Man Utd express interest in Premier League midfielder that tops tackling charts

By Jacob Entwistle

Premier League dates for 2024/2025 season confirmed including one major change

Football

Premier League dates for 2024/2025 season confirmed including one major change

By Harry Warner

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

By Jacob Entwistle

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories