Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

He’s opened up about the future.

Kevin de Bruyne has provided a huge hint on his future, with a move to Saudi Arabia potentially on the cards.

“Please don’t leave!” – One fan wrote on X pleading for the Manchester City legend to stay.

For the first time recently, Kevin de Bruyne has opened up on his future to HLN.BE, providing insight to the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia.

When asked, he responded: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything.”

In regards to discussion regarding money, he answered: “You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.”

Speaking on whether his family would be open to the move, de Bruyne claimed: “For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

De Bruyne is an undeniable Premier League legend & is widely regarded as one of the best midfielder to ever grace the league, racking up countless goals & assists.

In 260 appearances, he has scored 68 times, whilst providing 112 assists.

The Belgian international has additionally won the Player of the Season on two separate occasions, firstly in 2020 and secondly in 2022.

The awards don’t end there, with 6 Premier League titles to his name at Manchester City, alongside three Playmaker Awards, with the most recent coming last season.

It could soon be the end of an era.

