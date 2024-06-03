Search icon

Football

03rd Jun 2024

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola

Definitely worth breaking the rules for

Pep Guardiola will ignore his self-imposed transfer rule in order to try and sign a big name to Manchester City this summer.

City secured the Premier League title yet again after a close-fought race with Arsenal that saw them crowned as champions on the final day.

It was City’s fourth Premier League title in a row but Guardiola is now looking to strengthen as he goes into his ninth year in charge of the Citizens.

Even with all the talent in the world the Catalan man never stops looking for ways to improve his side and recent rumours have linked him with a move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich however that would break one of his own rules.

Throughout his career Guardiola has vowed that he would never sign players from his former club however HITC have stated that the Premier League champions are looking to capitalise on Bayern’s poor season which has left the Germany international “unsettled”.

Kimmich’s contract expires next summer and he was brought to the Allianz Arena by Guardiola back in 2015.

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola only broke rule twice

Speaking about Guardiola’s reluctance to sign players from former clubs Marti Perarnau – a friend of Guardiola – told AS: “It was [Lionel] Messi who offered himself [to Manchester City in 2020].

“The one who knocked on the door was Leo. Pep [Guardiola] had his reticence. He is very clear not to touch Barça and not to touch Bayern.

“City had a list of Bayern players to sign, and Pep told Txiki [Begiristain] not to touch anyone. And there was a lot of them, almost all of them except for the goalkeeper.”

Guardiola has only broken the rule twice before in his career when he chose to sign Thiago Alcantara from Barcelona while at Bayern Munich and Claudio Bravo from Barça when he joined Man City.

