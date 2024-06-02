Jude Bellingham makes special request to Jose Mourinho after Champions League win

The 20-year-old won his first European Cup at Wembley last night.

Jude Bellingham requested a very heartwarming favour of former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last night, just moments after the England star won his very first Champions League medal.

The 20-year-old midfielder from Stourbridge was an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘Madridistas’ side, who beat Borussia Dortmund thanks to two late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

It was a record-extending 15th Champions League for the Spanish icons, and their sixth in the last decade.

When the final whistle blew, Bellingham made a bee-line for his mum, dad and brother in the crowd and brought them onto the pitch to share his glory.

At one point, the former Birmingham City player spotted Jose Mourinho, who was working as a pundit with TNT Sports for the evening.

He approached the Portuguese manager and the two shared a warm embrace and exchanges of congratulations and respect.

The youngster then appeared to ask something of the new Fenerbahçe coach, and beckoned him over to meet his mum Denise and brother Jobe.

Jude Bellingham: “I asked José Mourinho for a picture with my mum, she’s fancied him for years!".



📸 Jude Bellingham takes the picture…



Jose Mourinho: "Now you come to Fenerbahçe!" 💛💙

pic.twitter.com/bg6P0YBNE7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2024

Mourinho can be seen politely shaking hands with Denise and Jobe, before posing for a photo with the beaming mum.

Moments later when Mourinho was watching the footage back with the rest of TNT Sports’ punditry team, co-pundit Rio Ferdinand sparked into laughter and said: “Did you hear what he just said?

“His mum has fancied him for years.”

Mourinho, who has just agreed a deal to manage in Turkey, joked with the newly-crowned Champions League winner: “Now you come to Fenerbahçe!”.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 1: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid with his Mum Denise Bellingham and Jose Mourinho after winning the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Bellingham has had a dream first season at the Bernabeu, scoring 23 goals in all competitions, winning the league title and being voted La Liga’s player of the season.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” he told TNT Sports host Laura Woods.

“When it gets hard at times you start to wonder if it’s all worth it – but nights like tonight make it all worth it.”

Bellingham will be a key component of Gareth Southgate’s England team for this month’s Euros campaign.

England kick off their quest for the coveted trophy against Serbia on June 16th.

