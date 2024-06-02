Search icon

Football

02nd Jun 2024

Jude Bellingham makes special request to Jose Mourinho after Champions League win

Ryan Price

The 20-year-old won his first European Cup at Wembley last night.

Jude Bellingham requested a very heartwarming favour of former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last night, just moments after the England star won his very first Champions League medal.

The 20-year-old midfielder from Stourbridge was an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘Madridistas’ side, who beat Borussia Dortmund thanks to two late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

It was a record-extending 15th Champions League for the Spanish icons, and their sixth in the last decade.

When the final whistle blew, Bellingham made a bee-line for his mum, dad and brother in the crowd and brought them onto the pitch to share his glory.

At one point, the former Birmingham City player spotted Jose Mourinho, who was working as a pundit with TNT Sports for the evening.

He approached the Portuguese manager and the two shared a warm embrace and exchanges of congratulations and respect.

The youngster then appeared to ask something of the new Fenerbahçe coach, and beckoned him over to meet his mum Denise and brother Jobe.

Mourinho can be seen politely shaking hands with Denise and Jobe, before posing for a photo with the beaming mum.

Moments later when Mourinho was watching the footage back with the rest of TNT Sports’ punditry team, co-pundit Rio Ferdinand sparked into laughter and said: “Did you hear what he just said?

“His mum has fancied him for years.”

Mourinho, who has just agreed a deal to manage in Turkey, joked with the newly-crowned Champions League winner: “Now you come to Fenerbahçe!”.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 1: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid with his Mum Denise Bellingham and Jose Mourinho after winning the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Bellingham has had a dream first season at the Bernabeu, scoring 23 goals in all competitions, winning the league title and being voted La Liga’s player of the season.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games,” he told TNT Sports host Laura Woods.

“When it gets hard at times you start to wonder if it’s all worth it – but nights like tonight make it all worth it.”

Bellingham will be a key component of Gareth Southgate’s England team for this month’s Euros campaign.

England kick off their quest for the coveted trophy against Serbia on June 16th.

Related Links:

Jude Bellingham wows Real Madrid fans with speech in fluent Spanish

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Topics:

Borussia Dortmund,Champions League final,Football,Jose Mourinho,Jude Bellingham,Real Madrid,Sport,Wembley

RELATED ARTICLES

Zhilei Zhang may have just ended Wilder’s career with brutal KO

Boxing

Zhilei Zhang may have just ended Wilder’s career with brutal KO

By Ryan Price

Joshua Kimmich slams ‘racist’ German national team survey 

Football

Joshua Kimmich slams ‘racist’ German national team survey 

By Callum Boyle

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

Borussia Dortmund

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Al Nassr

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

By Charlie Herbert

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

Aston Villa

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

By Ryan Price

Chelsea confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca on five-year deal

Chelsea

Chelsea confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca on five-year deal

By Callum Boyle

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

Cats

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Film

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

celebrity

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

ballad of songbird and snakes

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

Champions League final

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

By Charlie Herbert

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Al Nassr

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

By Charlie Herbert

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

Election

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories