Search icon

Football

01st Jun 2024

Joshua Kimmich slams ‘racist’ German national team survey 

Callum Boyle

Joshua Kimmich

‘Football unites people of different skin colours and religions, and that’s what it’s all about’

Joshua Kimmich has hit out at a recent survey which claimed that 21 per cent of Germans want more white players in the national team.

A poll was recently conducted by WDR as part of broadcaster ARD’s ‘United and Justice and Diversity – The National Team between Racism and Identification’ documentary.

Released on June 5, the documentary will look at the changing dynamic of Germany’s national team and as part of it, has spoken to past and present players about their experiences of racism.

According to the poll 21 per cent of Germans would rather more white players be in the team while 17 per cent claimed that it was “a shame” that Ilkay Gundogan, who was born in Germany but has Turkish roots, is captain of the national team. 

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich condemned those who created the survey – in which over 1,000 people took part – and those who said they wanted more white players in the national team.

“This hasn’t been a topic within the team itself,” the Bayern Munich star said.

“Anyone who grew up in football knows that it’s absolute nonsense. Football unites people of different skin colours and religions, and that’s what it’s all about.

“I would miss a lot of players if they weren’t here. So that’s absolutely racist. Such a survey is absolutely counterproductive.”

Kimmich hits out at timing of survey

It wasn’t just the premise of the survey that caused Kimmich to respond, but the timing of it too.

He added: “When you consider that we are facing a European Championship at home, it is absurd to ask such a question when the aim is to unite the whole country (and we want) to achieve great things together.

“As a team, we are trying everything to get everyone in Germany behind us. A survey like this is absolutely counterproductive.”

65 per cent of the survey did strongly disagree with the statement of wanting more white players in the national team.

In the documentary itself the likes of Jonathan Tah and Shkodran Mustafi open up about their experiences of racism within German football.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Germany,Joshua Kimmich,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

Borussia Dortmund

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

By Callum Boyle

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

By Ryan Price

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

MORE FROM JOE

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Al Nassr

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

By Charlie Herbert

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

Aston Villa

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

By Ryan Price

Chelsea confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca on five-year deal

Chelsea

Chelsea confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca on five-year deal

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

By Callum Boyle

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

Cats

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Film

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

celebrity

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

ballad of songbird and snakes

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

Champions League final

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

By Charlie Herbert

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Al Nassr

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

By Charlie Herbert

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

Election

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

Load more stories