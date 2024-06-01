Joshua Kimmich slams ‘racist’ German national team survey 

Joshua Kimmich has hit out at a recent survey which claimed that 21 per cent of Germans want more white players in the national team.

A poll was recently conducted by WDR as part of broadcaster ARD’s ‘United and Justice and Diversity – The National Team between Racism and Identification’ documentary.

Released on June 5, the documentary will look at the changing dynamic of Germany’s national team and as part of it, has spoken to past and present players about their experiences of racism.

According to the poll 21 per cent of Germans would rather more white players be in the team while 17 per cent claimed that it was “a shame” that Ilkay Gundogan, who was born in Germany but has Turkish roots, is captain of the national team.

Kimmich condemned those who created the survey – in which over 1,000 people took part – and those who said they wanted more white players in the national team.

“This hasn’t been a topic within the team itself,” the Bayern Munich star said.

“Anyone who grew up in football knows that it’s absolute nonsense. Football unites people of different skin colours and religions, and that’s what it’s all about.

“I would miss a lot of players if they weren’t here. So that’s absolutely racist. Such a survey is absolutely counterproductive.”

Kimmich hits out at timing of survey

It wasn’t just the premise of the survey that caused Kimmich to respond, but the timing of it too.

He added: “When you consider that we are facing a European Championship at home, it is absurd to ask such a question when the aim is to unite the whole country (and we want) to achieve great things together.

“As a team, we are trying everything to get everyone in Germany behind us. A survey like this is absolutely counterproductive.”

65 per cent of the survey did strongly disagree with the statement of wanting more white players in the national team.

In the documentary itself the likes of Jonathan Tah and Shkodran Mustafi open up about their experiences of racism within German football.

