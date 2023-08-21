Mason Greenwood will not play for Manchester United

The club has finally released a decision

Manchester United has decided Mason Greenwood will not return to the club.

Greenwood, 21, has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022, after being arrested for controlling and coercive behaviour, assault and attempted rape. The Crown Prosecution Service withdrew all charges in February 2023, forcing United to re-consider the footballer’s return amid a public storm of opposition.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the club stressed that it has “taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible”.

As part of the process, the club said it obtained evidence “not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case” and concluded he did not commit the offences he was charged with.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.”

However, the club said, Greenwood could not return to the club.

“That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for. All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

On 16 August, United released a statement confirming that the findings of their investigation are complete and an update is imminent, however, it said that is still in the “final stages” of making a decision. The club stressed that throughout the process “the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim” had been central to inquiries, but it also had “responsibilities to Mason as an employee.”

The club had been expected to make a decision before the team’s first Premier League games against the Wolves on 14 August, sparking protests from fans that did not want to see him return.

Last week, The Athletic reported that United chief executive Richard Arnold had previously informed club staff of his plan to sanction Greenwood’s return.

Owners, the Glazer family delegated the responsibility to Arnold, who was said to have filmed a video explaining why the forward had been given the green light to continue his career at Old Trafford. He initially planned to announce the verdict on 4 August but postponed it to ratify the decision with key stakeholders, including the women’s team, sponsors and the fan advisory board.

A huge social media backlash over the report is said to have forced a potential U-turn.

The Sun has claimed United has since realised there is no way back for Greenwood who has been with the club since he was six.

But mass social media backlash about Arnold’s reported decision is said to have forced intense discussions about a potential U-turn.

Countdown co-host Rachel Riley last week joined the chorus of opposition to Greenwood’s possible return, saying she would no longer be able to support the club if he rejoined.

She wrote on social media: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.

“We’ve all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is OK would be a huge part of the problem.”

She continued: “It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet. I really hope they do the right thing.”

Ahead of last Monday’s game, Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return put out a lengthy statement to say Greenwood’s reintegration “tells us, as women, that we don’t matter”.

