23rd Jun 2024

Man City may face more than 115 charges after new claim emerges

Callum Boyle

Man City are already in hot water

Manchester City could find themselves in even hot water following claims that they actually face more than 115 charges.

They were charged with 115 separate breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, dating between 2009 and 2018, back in February, 2023.

The reigning champions have come under intense scrutiny as fans of other clubs have criticised the wait to hear the verdict of the outcome, with a trial expected to take place later this year.

City have denied all charges throughout the process.

115 or more?

However there is a chance that City may face more than 115 problems as financial expert and former City advisor Stefan Borson claiming that they could even be facing many more.

Speaking on the We’re Not Really Here – A Manchester City Podcast on the BBC, he said: “115 is actually, straightaway, is 130. But because of an early error from the Premier League and early media briefings it became 115. It’s the most serious allegations.”

Borson actually made the same point on X last year, saying: “Pedantic point (not for everyone): “The fact that ‘115 CHARGES’ is trumpeted means it likely came from the PL’s media briefing. Because it isn’t 115 on any normal counting… it is 129 or 130 (technical 2009/10 point).”

Football hacker claims he will leak Man City issues

As many wait to hear the punishment Man City will face, the man who leaked details about City’s finances in 2018 has threatened to release more to prove they are guilty.

Rui Pinto who is currently in a witness protection scheme for the 2018 leak, has claimed he has handed over millions of incriminating documents to authorities in France and Germany according to reports.

“The Man City releases showed amounts of money being paid into by the club that were not mentioned to the football authorities,” he said at the OffShore-Alert Marbella Conference.

“These documents are from part of the Premier League investigation into City. I have now handed five hard drives to French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more on City and I have described what is on each.”

