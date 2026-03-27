Fans shocked by new details of Reform and Farage photoshoot at Ipswich

The Reform UK leader visited Ipswich's Portman Road Stadium on Monday

A groundbreaking new report from The Athletic writer Dan Sheldon has unveiled a range of surprising new details regarding Nigel Farage's visit to Ipswich Town on Monday, some of which appear to contradict the official version of events portrayed in the EFL club's statement.

Attention was first brought to the photoshoot earlier on Tuesday (24th March) when the Reform leader, Nigel Farage, shared images — that included various locations across the club's famous Portman Road Stadium, like the press conference area, dressing room, and pitch — on X, accompanied by the following caption: "I’ve never been too bad on the right wing."

The photos also include Farage holding an Ipswich shirt with the politician's name on the back.



The negative response to Farage's post was immediate.

One Ipswich fan took to X to say: "This is shameless.



"Horrendous look for our so called family club to allow the leader of a party that champions division, hatred, and bigotry to parade around our gaff like he’s lord of the manor. Sick to my stomach."

Others pointed to the fact that Farage has previously suggested that football and politics should be kept separate.





This backlash eventually prompted Ipswich to put out a statement of their own.

The statement reads: "Following Monday’s visit by the Reform party and its leader, Nigel Farage, the club would like to issue the following statement: Ipswich Town Football Club has, over several years, hosted representatives from a range of political parties.

"The club remains apolitical and does not support or endorse any individual or party. The club will continue to engage with representatives from across the political spectrum as part of its role within the community.

"Ipswich Town is proud to be an inclusive, diverse, and welcoming organisation that supports all members of the local and wider community. This commitment remains unchanged."

Per a new report, Ipswich had previously informed the Athletic that "Farage, 61, had not been formally invited to the stadium and that no club official was present to greet him," however new evidence now indicates that the "invitation to Reform and Farage was extended by an associate of a senior club official," contradicting earlier information.

The club's chief executive officer, Mark Ashton, reportedly invited Farage to the club, and the invitation was extended to the politician by an associate of Ashton's.

Further details of the report claim that: "Farage was met by a club executive and then had lunch with Ashton and Luke Werhun, the club’s COO."

It later says: "The club gifted the politician six ‘Farage 10’ Ipswich shirts free of charge."

"Members of staff, some senior, have made formal complaints to Ipswich’s human resources department over the stunt," the report also details.

To be clear, there is no implication that either of Ipswich or Reform have broken any rules over the alleged meetings and photoshoots.

Regardless, in response to these new insights, some fans have taken to social media to call for Mark Ashton to resign from his position, if the allegations of misleading supporters are proven to be correct.



One X user said: "Irrespective of the side of the political spectrum you fall on, Ashton has lied to us if this article is true and he needs to go"

Another added: "If this is true then Ashton must resign. Politicised the club, then lied to the supporters about it."

Other fans have more widely described the situation as an "embarrassment" to the English club.