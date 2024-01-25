Search icon

Football

25th Jan 2024

Ibrox named the best stadium in the UK

Callum Boyle

Ibrox

Argue amongst yourselves

The top 50 stadiums in the UK have been named, with Ibrox coming out on top.

Up and down the country there are some of the best stadiums in world football at clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and more.

There’s also the prospect of new stadia coming too, most notably Everton’s, which is set to be ready for the 2025/2026 season.

But according to FourFourTwo’s definitive ranking of the 50 best stadiums in the country, it was the home ground of Rangers that came out on top.

Their city rivals Celtic were in second place while Anfield had to settle for third.

Fans of Arsenal and Chelsea will be disappointed to see that the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge didn’t even make the top 10.

Among the list were also some non-league clubs that you should definitely add to your list to visit in the future.

The full list is:

50. Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

49. St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton)

48. Toughsheet Community Stadium (Bolton Wanderers)

47. Edgar Street (Hereford)

46. Cae Clyd (Blaenau Ffestiniog)

45. bet365 Stadium (Stoke City)

44. Deepdale (Preston North End)

43. Dumbarton Football Stadium (Dumbarton)

42. Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

41. Earls Orchard (Richmond Town)

40. Cwm Nant-y-Groes (Abertillery Bluebirds)

39. John Smith’s Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

38. Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen)

37. Mill Road (Arundel)

36. Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

35. Bloomfield Road (Blackpool)

34. Victoria Park (Ross County)

33. Huish Park (Yeovil Town)

32. Blandy Park (Garw S.B.G.C.)

31. American Express Community Stadium (Brighton and Hove Albion)

30. The Enclosed Ground (Whitehawk)

29. Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

28. Hampden Park (Scotland)

27. The Den (Millwall)

26. King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

25. Adams Park Stadium (Wycombe Wanderers)

24. Hillsborough Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday)

23. The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

22. Champion Hill (Dulwich Hamlet)

21. Valley Parade (Bradford City)

20. Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

19. Goodison Park (Everton)

18. Easter Road (Hibernian)

17. Carrow Road Stadium (Norwich City)

16. Elland Road (Leeds United)

15. The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

14. The Dripping Pan (Lewes)

13. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

12. Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

11. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

10. Wembley Stadium (England)

Best stadium

9. Tynecastle Park (Heart of Midlothian)

8. St James’ Park (Newcastle United)

7. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham)

6. Villa Park (Aston Villa)

5. Old Trafford (Manchester United)

4. Craven Cottage (Fulham)

3. Anfield (Liverpool)

2. Celtic Park (Celtic)

1. Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Sport,Stadiums

RELATED ARTICLES

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

By Patrick McCarry

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

Football

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

By Callum Boyle

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Matt Doherty set to sign new deal with Wolves amid interest from Tottenham

Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty set to sign new deal with Wolves amid interest from Tottenham

By Robert Redmond

Steven Gerrard was every single Liverpool fan last night

David de Gea

Steven Gerrard was every single Liverpool fan last night

By Patrick McCarry

FC Nantes appeal to Guernsey Police to continue search for Emiliano Sala

Cardiff City

FC Nantes appeal to Guernsey Police to continue search for Emiliano Sala

By Reuben Pinder

Comoros ‘keeper to miss Cameroon knockout tie despite negative covid test

AFCON

Comoros ‘keeper to miss Cameroon knockout tie despite negative covid test

By Daniel Brown

Rangers launch bid for former Liverpool defender

Liverpool

Rangers launch bid for former Liverpool defender

By Reuben Pinder

Manchester United player ratings as Sevilla knock Mourinho’s team out of the Champions League

Manchester United

Manchester United player ratings as Sevilla knock Mourinho’s team out of the Champions League

By Robert Redmond

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

Chef

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

By Charlie Herbert

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as Newcastle look to sell Callum Wilson at bargain price

Arsenal

Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as Newcastle look to sell Callum Wilson at bargain price

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

Ryanair

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Mark Ruffalo opens up on decision to keep brain tumour ‘size of a golf ball’ secret from wife

Brain Tumour

Mark Ruffalo opens up on decision to keep brain tumour ‘size of a golf ball’ secret from wife

By Charlie Herbert

Jurgen Klopp defends Mo Salah as loyalty row continues

Africa Cup of Nations

Jurgen Klopp defends Mo Salah as loyalty row continues

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ched Evans found not guilty of rape after second trial concludes

Ched Evans

Ched Evans found not guilty of rape after second trial concludes

By JOE

The new season of South Park is lewd, crude and more dangerous than ever

South Park

The new season of South Park is lewd, crude and more dangerous than ever

By Carl Anka

FA ‘appalled’ by racist abuse sent to England players after Italy defeat

Bukayo Saka

FA ‘appalled’ by racist abuse sent to England players after Italy defeat

By Kieran Galpin

Man shares how to get 27 days off work in a row, using just 10 holidays

annual leave

Man shares how to get 27 days off work in a row, using just 10 holidays

By Kieran Galpin

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Logan or Jake Paul

Boxing

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Logan or Jake Paul

By Danny Jones

WATCH: A second trailer for Toy Story 4 has landed

Entertainment

WATCH: A second trailer for Toy Story 4 has landed

By Kyle Picknell

Load more stories