Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

Vidic has been hailed as one of the best players in the Premier League

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Nemanja Vidic is the most overrated centre-back in Premier League history.

Vidic joined Manchester United in 2005 from Spartak Moscow for £7m and established himself as one of the best players in the division.

During his nine years at the club, the Serbian international made 300 appearances and scored 21 goals before joining Inter Milan in 2014.

He also won five Premier League titles, five FA Community Shields, three League Cups, one each of the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

In a recent TalkSPORT show, Agbonlahor was asked to name some of the best centre-backs he faced throughout his time at Aston Villa.

Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ledley King and Vincent Kompany were among the many names he reeled off but when he described Vidic as being overrated, there was plenty of surprise.

“I’ve said it before, I didn’t find Vidic hard to play against,” the ex-Aston Villa forward said.

“Whenever he came tight, I’d spin in behind him. I could hold the ball up against him. Other players might say different, but that’s my opinion.”

He wasn’t the only United player Agbonlahor called out as he also took aim at Gary Neville.

Underneath a Sky Sports Instagram post that shared Neville taking a penalty, he commented: “Poor player on his day. Just lucky to be at a great club.”

Neville also appeared to disagree with Agbonlahor’s comments about Vidic after the Sky Sports pundit retweeted a tweet that read: “So Gabby Agbonlahor has said Vidic is the most overrated defender in PL history and he didn’t find it hard to play against him.

“Just a reminder that Agbonlahor played #MUFC 22 times in his career and won once, couldn’t have been that easy then.”

