Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

Anfield was the clear winner

Anfield has been voted as the Premier League’s best stadium for atmosphere.

In a survey conducted by Sky Bet as part of their 2023/24 Fan Hope Survey, supporters from all 20 top flight were asked about hopes, views, and expectations ahead of the new season.

Liverpool’s home ground ran out as clear winners, taking home 27 per cent of the vote while Newcastle United were a distant second place as St James’ Park scored 16 per cent.

Old Trafford came in third place with 10 per cent of the vote while Crystal Palace take up the final space in the top four with four per cent of the vote for the atmosphere at Selhurst Park.

As for the rest of the self-proclaimed ‘big six’, Arsenal and Manchester City sit in fifth and sixth spot respectively while Tottenham are 12th with three per cent of the vote.

Chelsea are the lowest, with Stamford Bridge lying in 16th having only amassed two per cent of the vote however fell down with five per cent of the vote saying it was the worst atmosphere in the Premier League.

West Ham United, Luton Town and Bournemouth all make up the bottom three however it does seem harsh to count Luton given that this will be their debut campaign in the top flight.

The rest of the table can be seen here below:

This will no doubt annoy some of you and I can almost guarantee that 99 per cent of you will think this table is wrong but this is just a table merely collected by stats and nothing more.

