First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

Southgate is a lucky man to have all of these options

England fans are counting down the days until Euro 2024 starts and Kobbie Mainoo is on of those getting fans rather excited.

Mainoo excelled in a breakthrough campaign with Manchester United and was fast-tracked into the England first team in March after initially receiving a call-up to the Under-21s.

The 19-year-old was given man of the match on his first England start against Belgium. After winning the FA Cup, in which he scored United’s second goal, Mainoo was named in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary squad for the Euros.

It’s highly likely that Mainoo will be in the final 26-man squad and footage of him in training has only strengthened the calls for him to be on the plane.

Although he’s more of a defensive-minded midfielder, Mainoo has shown he has an eye for goal and in the clip, is seen practicing his shooting, drilling one past Aaron Ramsdale who can only remain rooted to the ground.

His strike sent social media wild. One user said: “Kobbie is a JOKE in England training.

“England are blessed to have him. Unreal talent,” claimed a second.

A third wrote: “Weak foot as well, his finishing is unreal.

“I think this guy needs to start ahead of Rice, he got a lot of composure and technicality,” said a fourth.

Key name may miss Euros

Southgate could be without one of his key players at Euro 2024 following the news that Harry Maguire has emerged as a doubt for the tournament.

Maguire missed England’s last training session before their final warm-up game against Iceland on Friday. Southgate will name his final 26-man to UEFA by midnight on Friday.

Southgate has already dropped James Maddison, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah from the preliminary 33 names he originally had on the list.

Should Southgate lose Maguire it would represent one of the biggest blows for the Three Lions given his importance to way England play and his experience at previous tournaments.

