How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

Prepare to put those hours in watching the tele

Euro 2024 is just around the corner.

The bunting is out, the fridge is stocked with beer and the wall chart is up as you try and map out your nation’s route to the final.

Many hours will be put into watching the Euros this summer as group stage games take up our time for the best part of the week.

Given that there are so many games you will be forgiven for not knowing where every single game is but fear not, we have you covered.

One bonus of a major international tournament is that all of the games will be free-to-air meaning that you won’t be required to make any subscription purchases and you can enjoy from the comfort of BBC and ITV.

Another thing to note however is that while we know which channel each group stage game will be broadcast, the knockout stage times and channels.

So without further a do, here’s the full list of where to catch every game this summer:

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland – 8pm – ITV

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland – 2pm – ITV

Spain vs Croatia – 5pm – ITV

Italy vs Albania – 8pm – BBC

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs Netherlands – 2pm – BBC

Slovenia vs Denmark – 5pm – ITV

Serbia vs England – 8pm – BBC

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine – 2pm – BBC

Belgium vs Slovakia – 5pm – ITV

Austria vs France – 8pm – ITV

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia – 5pm – BBC

Portugal vs Czech Republic – 8pm – BBC

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania – 2pm – ITV

Germany vs Hungary – 5pm – BBC

Scotland vs Switzerland – 8pm – BBC

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia – 2pm – ITV

Denmark vs England – 5pm – BBC

Spain vs Italy – 8pm – ITV

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine – 2pm – BBC

Poland vs Austria – 5pm – ITV

Netherlands vs France – 8pm – BBC

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic – 2pm – BBC

Turkey vs Portugal – 5pm – ITV

Belgium vs Romania – 8pm – ITV

Sunday, June 23

Scotland vs Hungary – 8pm – BBC

Switzerland vs Germany – 8pm – BBC

Monday, June 24

Albania vs Spain – 8pm – BBC

Croatia vs Italy – 8pm – BBC

Tuesday, June 25

France vs Poland – 5pm – BBC

Netherlands vs Austria – 5pm – BBC

Denmark vs Serbia – 8pm – ITV

England vs Slovenia – 8pm – ITV

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania – 5pm – BBC

Ukraine vs Belgium – 5pm – BBC

Czech Republic vs Turkey – 8pm – ITV

Georgia vs Portugal – 8pm – ITV

Saturday, June 29

Round of 16 #1 – 5pm – TBC

Round of 16 #2 – 8pm – TBC

Sunday, June 30

Round of 16 #3 – 5pm – TBC

Round of 16 #4 – 8pm – TBC

Monday, July 1

Round of 16 #5 – 5pm – TBC

Round of 16 #6 – 8pm – TBC

Tuesday, July 2

Round of 16 #7 – 5pm – TBC

Round of 16 #8 – 8pm – TBC

Friday, July 5

Quarter-final #1 – 5pm – TBC

Quarter-final #2 – 8pm – TBC

Saturday, July 6

Quarter-final #3 – 5pm – TBC

Quarter-final #4 – 8pm – TBC

Tuesday, July 9

Semi-final #1 – 8pm – TBC

Wednesday, July 10

Semi-final #2 – 8pm – TBC

Sunday, July 14

Final – 8pm – BBC and ITV

