How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

Prepare to put those hours in watching the tele
Euro 2024 is just around the corner.
The bunting is out, the fridge is stocked with beer and the wall chart is up as you try and map out your nation’s route to the final.
Many hours will be put into watching the Euros this summer as group stage games take up our time for the best part of the week.
Given that there are so many games you will be forgiven for not knowing where every single game is but fear not, we have you covered.
One bonus of a major international tournament is that all of the games will be free-to-air meaning that you won’t be required to make any subscription purchases and you can enjoy from the comfort of BBC and ITV.
Another thing to note however is that while we know which channel each group stage game will be broadcast, the knockout stage times and channels.
So without further a do, here’s the full list of where to catch every game this summer:
Friday, June 14
Germany vs Scotland – 8pm – ITV
Saturday, June 15
Hungary vs Switzerland – 2pm – ITV
Spain vs Croatia – 5pm – ITV
Italy vs Albania – 8pm – BBC
Sunday, June 16
Poland vs Netherlands – 2pm – BBC
Slovenia vs Denmark – 5pm – ITV
Serbia vs England – 8pm – BBC
Monday, June 17
Romania vs Ukraine – 2pm – BBC
Belgium vs Slovakia – 5pm – ITV
Austria vs France – 8pm – ITV
Tuesday, June 18
Turkey vs Georgia – 5pm – BBC
Portugal vs Czech Republic – 8pm – BBC
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia vs Albania – 2pm – ITV
Germany vs Hungary – 5pm – BBC
Scotland vs Switzerland – 8pm – BBC
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia vs Serbia – 2pm – ITV
Denmark vs England – 5pm – BBC
Spain vs Italy – 8pm – ITV
Friday, June 21
Slovakia vs Ukraine – 2pm – BBC
Poland vs Austria – 5pm – ITV
Netherlands vs France – 8pm – BBC
Saturday, June 22
Georgia vs Czech Republic – 2pm – BBC
Turkey vs Portugal – 5pm – ITV
Belgium vs Romania – 8pm – ITV
Sunday, June 23
Scotland vs Hungary – 8pm – BBC
Switzerland vs Germany – 8pm – BBC
Monday, June 24
Albania vs Spain – 8pm – BBC
Croatia vs Italy – 8pm – BBC
Tuesday, June 25
France vs Poland – 5pm – BBC
Netherlands vs Austria – 5pm – BBC
Denmark vs Serbia – 8pm – ITV
England vs Slovenia – 8pm – ITV
Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia vs Romania – 5pm – BBC
Ukraine vs Belgium – 5pm – BBC
Czech Republic vs Turkey – 8pm – ITV
Georgia vs Portugal – 8pm – ITV
Saturday, June 29
Round of 16 #1 – 5pm – TBC
Round of 16 #2 – 8pm – TBC
Sunday, June 30
Round of 16 #3 – 5pm – TBC
Round of 16 #4 – 8pm – TBC
Monday, July 1
Round of 16 #5 – 5pm – TBC
Round of 16 #6 – 8pm – TBC
Tuesday, July 2
Round of 16 #7 – 5pm – TBC
Round of 16 #8 – 8pm – TBC
Friday, July 5
Quarter-final #1 – 5pm – TBC
Quarter-final #2 – 8pm – TBC
Saturday, July 6
Quarter-final #3 – 5pm – TBC
Quarter-final #4 – 8pm – TBC
Tuesday, July 9
Semi-final #1 – 8pm – TBC
Wednesday, July 10
Semi-final #2 – 8pm – TBC
Sunday, July 14
Final – 8pm – BBC and ITV
