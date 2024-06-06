Jude Bellingham could be ruled out of action for three months

He suffered a shoulder dislocation way back in November 2023

Jude Bellingham has been nursing a prolonged injury since suffering a dislocation to his left shoulder against Rayo Vallecano way back in November 2023.

Despite this injury, Bellingham carried on throughout the season, playing 47 times and scoring 23 goals as Real Madrid won La Liga & the Champions League at Wembley last Saturday.

Following the injury in November, Bellingham didn’t feature for Real Madrid for three weeks.

Despite playing at an exceptionally high level of performance throughout the season, it is understood that the injury hasn’t been fully cleared yet.

Cadena SER have reported that treatment is a possibility, which would end the pain that Bellingham has been dealing with for months.

However, this potential treatment would not prevent Bellingham from linking up with his England teammates at the Euros as the treatment would take place following the tournament.

Bellingham missed the first Euro 2024 warm-up friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night following Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over his former club Borussia Dortmund on the previous Saturday.

He is set to join up with the team ahead of Friday’s clash with Iceland, but is very unlikely to feature.

However, he is almost guaranteed to start the tournament opener against Serbia on Sunday June 16 at the Veltins Arena.

READ MORE:

Jude Bellingham makes special request to Jose Mourinho after Champions League win

Jude Bellingham wows Real Madrid fans with speech in fluent Spanish