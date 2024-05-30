Ex-Man United star Ruud van Nistelrooy linked with Premier League job 

Van Nistelrooy is out of work since leaving PSV

Former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

After a glittering career that saw him score 150 goals in 219 games for the Red Devils, the striker turned his focus to management and began his career at PSV Eindhoven.

Following spells in charge of their youth team, and acting as assistant manager to Guus Hiddink in a spell with the Netherlands’ national team, Van Nistelrooy eventually became manager of the first team.

In his one and only season in charge the 47-year-old won the Dutch cup before resigning.

Van Nistelrooy back to the Premier League?

And according to reports in Belgium, Van Nistelrooy has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant Leicester City role.

Their current boss, Enzo Maresca, is on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea in which the Foxes will receive a reported £10m in compensation.

Maresca won the Championship in his one and only season in the East Midlands but will now move to Stamford Bridge on a contract until 2029.

Van Nistelrooy is one of a few names linked with the job at the King Power Stadium. Others include Graham Potter, Carlos Corberan and David Moyes.

The idea of managing in the Premier League would also be an attractive one to the ex-United star.

During an interview with AS earlier this year he said: “I would really like to work in Spain, and I have had conversations with Spanish clubs. But also the other leagues in which I have played, I want to coach there too. In the Premier League, and the Bundesliga.”

Van Nistelrooy could be working with record breaker

One scenario that could play out if Van Nistelrooy joins Leicester is the opportunity to work with Jamie Vardy.

Leicester’s number nine is in talks over a new contract and the 38-year-old would be willing to extend his deal by another year, according to reports.

There is actually history between the two as Vardy was the man who broke Van Nistelrooy’s infamous record of scoring in consecutive games when he netted for the 11th game in a row against Man United of all teams back in 2015.

