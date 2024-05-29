Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

Turns out getting relegated gets you a good job these days

Burnley have confirmed that Vincent Kompany has left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Kompany emerged as the front-runner for the job after several high-profile names turned down the role and leaves Burnley shortly after their relegation from the Premier League.

A statement from the Clarets said: “We can confirm that Burnley FC has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor. Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities. We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club.

“Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley FC, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised – namely our return to the Premier League. We have started the search for a new manager and will make an announcement in due course.”

We can confirm that Burnley FC has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor.



Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.



We understand the allure and prestige of a club… pic.twitter.com/QYEoNGxC4V — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 29, 2024

The Belgian joined the club in 2022 and won the SkyBet Championship in his first season in charge however he found Burnley’s Premier League campaign far more difficult, winning just five of the 38 games and finishing in 19th.

He now faces the task of joining the Bundesliga side who didn’t win the league title for the first time in 12 years and didn’t even make the top two in the German top flight.

Bayern reportedly paid a compensation fee of around £15m to secure his services.

Related links: