Search icon

Football

29th May 2024

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany

Turns out getting relegated gets you a good job these days

Burnley have confirmed that Vincent Kompany has left the club to join Bayern Munich.

Kompany emerged as the front-runner for the job after several high-profile names turned down the role and leaves Burnley shortly after their relegation from the Premier League.

A statement from the Clarets said: “We can confirm that Burnley FC has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor. Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities. We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club.

“Our priority remains the stability and success of Burnley FC, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that our ambition is realised – namely our return to the Premier League. We have started the search for a new manager and will make an announcement in due course.”

The Belgian joined the club in 2022 and won the SkyBet Championship in his first season in charge however he found Burnley’s Premier League campaign far more difficult, winning just five of the 38 games and finishing in 19th.

He now faces the task of joining the Bundesliga side who didn’t win the league title for the first time in 12 years and didn’t even make the top two in the German top flight.

Bayern reportedly paid a compensation fee of around £15m to secure his services.

Related links:

Topics:

Bayern Munich,Football,Sport,Vincent Kompany

RELATED ARTICLES

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

Everton

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

By Callum Boyle

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

euro 2024

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe reveals which side he wants to join after Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp says he ‘wouldn’t have survived a year’ under Todd Boehly

Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp says he ‘wouldn’t have survived a year’ under Todd Boehly

By Ryan Price

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

England (football)

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

By Callum Boyle

Saudi Pro League set to make major change which could affect European clubs 

Football

Saudi Pro League set to make major change which could affect European clubs 

By Callum Boyle

People convinced Jurgen Klopp made Ten Hag dig over Jadon Sancho treatment 

Erik Ten Hag

People convinced Jurgen Klopp made Ten Hag dig over Jadon Sancho treatment 

By Callum Boyle

Man United staff given one week to decide on redundancy offer

Football

Man United staff given one week to decide on redundancy offer

By Callum Boyle

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘five rules the Man United boss must follow’

Erik Ten Hag

Jim Ratcliffe has ‘five rules the Man United boss must follow’

By Charlie Herbert

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

Conservative

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By JOE

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Entertainment

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

Entertainment

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

By Ryan Price

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By JOE

Expedition to ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ begins with £16 billion haul set to be discovered

Billion

Expedition to ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ begins with £16 billion haul set to be discovered

By Ryan Price

One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 15 years is getting a surprise sequel

One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 15 years is getting a surprise sequel

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories