10th Jun 2024

England hand Tom Heaton unexpected Euro 2024 call-up

Harry Warner

Tom Heaton England squad

The third-choice Manchester United keeper’s last cap was in 2017

Tom Heaton has been handed a surprise call-up to England’s Euros 2024 squad where he will join the team out in Germany as a training goalkeeper.

The 38-year-old from Bury has spent the last three seasons as third-choice goalie at Manchester United, making three competitive appearance for the Red Devils since.

The veteran shot-stopper will join Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson at their base camp in Blankenhain, supporting and lending a hand in training sessions.

Heaton has earned three caps for England against France, Spain and Australia respectively and was part of England’s Euro 2016 and 2019 Nations League squads.

Manager Gareth Southgate said: “I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany. Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group led by Martyn Margetson. Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean.

“Off the field as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create. We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen.”

The former Burnley captain wrote on X: “Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad. To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment We have a great squad, I’m excited and can’t wait to join the group.”

