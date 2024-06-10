Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

It would be their most ambitious signing yet

Gareth Bale is wanted by Wrexham, who are planning their most ambitious signing yet as they adapt to life following back-to-back promotions from non-league to the third tier of the football league.

Gareth Bale:



• “Modrić or Sabitzer? Modrić”

• “Modrić or Bernardo Silva? Modrić”

• “Modrić or Pedri? Modrić”

• “Modrić or Paul Scholes? Modrić”

• “Modrić or Lampard? Modrić”

• “Modrić or De Bruyne? Modrić”

• “Modrić or Toni Kroos? Modrić”

• “Modrić or Iniesta? Modrić” pic.twitter.com/HqRATT9JEo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 9, 2024

Previously following promotion back to the football league last year, Bale sent a message of congratulations to the club, in which co-owner Rob McElhenney jokingly responded: “I won’t spend four hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one magical season.”

However, as reported by the Athletic, there is a fresh update that the Red Dragons are still trying to secure what would be an incredible coup.

McElhenney stated: “Gareth Bale is still technically available! I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table.

“We’ll let him play golf whenever he wants! Just as long he comes training and we’ll figure out how to get him in the team.”

Wrexham have recently been linked with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Arthur Okonkwo and Macaulay Langstaff.

What a team the Red Dragons could form.



