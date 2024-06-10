Search icon

Football

10th Jun 2024

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

Jacob Entwistle

It would be their most ambitious signing yet

Gareth Bale is wanted by Wrexham, who are planning their most ambitious signing yet as they adapt to life following back-to-back promotions from non-league to the third tier of the football league.

Previously following promotion back to the football league last year, Bale sent a message of congratulations to the club, in which co-owner Rob McElhenney jokingly responded: “I won’t spend four hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one magical season.”

However, as reported by the Athletic, there is a fresh update that the Red Dragons are still trying to secure what would be an incredible coup.

McElhenney stated: “Gareth Bale is still technically available! I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table.

“We’ll let him play golf whenever he wants! Just as long he comes training and we’ll figure out how to get him in the team.”

Wrexham have recently been linked with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Arthur Okonkwo and Macaulay Langstaff.

What a team the Red Dragons could form.

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

Real Madrid to reject invitation to revamped Club World Cup

