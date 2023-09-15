Search icon

15th Sep 2023

EA release statement on whether Mason Greenwood will be in EA Sports FC

Charlie Herbert

On loan Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is set to be included in EA Sports FC 24, the revamped version of the iconic FIFA video game series.

Greenwood had been left out of the 2023 version of the game, having been removed from FIFA 22 the year before.

But following his loan move to Spanish side Getafe, the makers of the video game have deemed it suitable to reintroduce the 21-year-old.

The England international had been the subject of an internal investigation from United since last February, following the discontinuation of a case brought against him by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service for attempted rape, assault and coercive assault. He has strenuously denied all the allegations levelled before him.

EA have released a statement addressing Greenwood’s inclusion in their upcoming football game.

They said: “EA Sports FC 24 authentically reflects the active rosters of teams and clubs in the real world of football. As he (Greenwood) is now part of an active roster with Getafe CF, Mason Greenwood will be included in FC 24.”

Despite his reintroduction into the ‘kick-off’ and ‘career mode’ forms of the game, Greenwood will remain absent from Ultimate Team, a popular online feature which sees gamers play against one another.

Speaking to this decision, EA Sports said” “As Greenwood was not part of an active roaster at the time of our cut-off date for final teams and player data, he will not appear in the Ultimate Team at launch.”

Greenwood will also be absent from the mobile and online versions of the game, as his loan club Getafe are not included in these features.

Once deemed the next big thing by the Old Trafford faithful, Greenwood, who was also included in Football Manager 24, is set to make his La Liga debut this weekend against Osasuna.

