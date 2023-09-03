Mason Greenwood still planning to play for Manchester United again after Getafe loan

Greenwood hopes to prove he can still play at the highest level

Mason Greenwood reportedly still hopes to play for Manchester United again after his loan move to Getafe comes to an end.

On transfer deadline day, the Spanish side announced that Greenwood had signed for them on loan. This came after United agreed the 21-year-old would no longer play for the club following an internal investigation into the player’s conduct.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played professional football since his arrest in January 2022 on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

These charges were dropped in February this year, with United then conducting a six-month internal investigation into the forward.

Last month, the club announced that Greenwood would be leaving the club by mutual agreement.

But Greenwood is said to still be hoping to play for the Red Devils again when his loan at Getafe comes to an end.

According to The Sun, Greenwood – who is under contract with United until 2025 – is hoping to use the Spanish move to prove that he can still play at the top level, and force his way back into the reckoning at Old Trafford.

The striker, who is apparently “thrilled” at the move, also wants to “repay the faith the club were willing to show in him” before the backlash over his potential return.

United will reportedly pay the majority of Greenwood’s wages during his loan period.

The player was not in Getafe’s squad for their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, but after the game manager Jose Bordalas defended the decision to sign him.

He said: “It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue.

“Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken.

“Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended – without a condemnatory sentence.

“He’s a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level.”

Related links:

Lazio hit out at Man United for failed Mason Greenwood move

Mason Greenwood set to be offered chance to switch international teams