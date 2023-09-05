Search icon

Sport

05th Sep 2023

Mason Greenwood releases video message after signing for Getafe

Joseph Loftus

Mason Greenwood has issued his first video statement since last playing for Manchester United

Just last month, Manchester United announced that former club forward, Mason Greenwood, would be continuing his playing career away from Old Trafford.

For a short spell, it appeared that Greenwood would be reinstated into the United squad causing mass condemnation and criticism from fans across the globe.

Then United released their final statement on the matter saying: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.”

Numerous clubs were then offered the opportunity to sign Greenwood, though many reportedly rejected approaches.

Eventually it was revealed that La Liga side, Getafe, had struck a deal with Greenwood.

The former England international has since been pictured in his new strip in images shared to Getafe’s social media – and now he’s appeared speaking on camera for the first time since last appearing for Manchester United.

In a short video, Greenwood addresses the clubs supporters saying: “Hi Getafe fans, Mason here. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

The decision to sign Greenwood hasn’t been an easy one at Getafe either, with the club facing a lot of criticism.

Manager Jose Bordalez, however, has defended the decision saying: “It is a very delicate situation to trivialise that issue. Everyone knows what happened and appropriate measures were taken. Everyone knows how it ended, with a non-convictory sentence.

“He is a footballer of a very high level and arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Jordan Henderson believes playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing

Football

Jordan Henderson believes playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing

By Callum Boyle

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

Teenager dies after eating spicy tortilla chip so hot he passed out

By Joseph Loftus

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Jose Mourinho names Martial and Rashford in starting XI to take on Arsenal

Arsenal

Jose Mourinho names Martial and Rashford in starting XI to take on Arsenal

By Darragh Murphy

Liverpool star claims FIFA 16 victory (Video)

EA SPORTS

Liverpool star claims FIFA 16 victory (Video)

By Simon Lloyd

New revelations suggest Bastian Schweinsteiger has some powerful enemies at Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger

New revelations suggest Bastian Schweinsteiger has some powerful enemies at Manchester United

By Patrick McCarry

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

Everton

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

By Callum Boyle

This freekick from Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez is an absolute corker (Video)

James Rodriguez

This freekick from Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez is an absolute corker (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 23

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 23

By Daniel Brown

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead aged 56

By Joseph Loftus

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

Football

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

By Callum Boyle

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

Gender reveal

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

By Charlie Herbert

Gino D’Acampo explains why he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred

Entertainment

Gino D’Acampo explains why he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred

By Callum Boyle

Crypto influencer loses $60k in seconds after accidentally sharing private keys during livestream

Crypto influencer loses $60k in seconds after accidentally sharing private keys during livestream

By Joseph Loftus

Police arrest man who allegedly headbutted Roy Keane

Football

Police arrest man who allegedly headbutted Roy Keane

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Best man ordered to leave wedding by bride after risky joke backfires

Best Man

Best man ordered to leave wedding by bride after risky joke backfires

By Kieran Galpin

Sergio Aguero escapes booking after grabbing official Sian Massey

Arsenal

Sergio Aguero escapes booking after grabbing official Sian Massey

By SportsJOE

Senior doctors warn London hospitals could be overwhelmed by Covid

Coronavirus

Senior doctors warn London hospitals could be overwhelmed by Covid

By Reuben Pinder

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 267

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 267

By Charlie Herbert

The World Cup of Christmas films needs your vote

Christmas

The World Cup of Christmas films needs your vote

By JOE

This lady was hit with a horrendous bill after she accidentally left data roaming charges on

EU

This lady was hit with a horrendous bill after she accidentally left data roaming charges on

By Darragh Berry

Load more stories