Mason Greenwood releases video message after signing for Getafe

Mason Greenwood has issued his first video statement since last playing for Manchester United

Just last month, Manchester United announced that former club forward, Mason Greenwood, would be continuing his playing career away from Old Trafford.

For a short spell, it appeared that Greenwood would be reinstated into the United squad causing mass condemnation and criticism from fans across the globe.

Then United released their final statement on the matter saying: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.”

Numerous clubs were then offered the opportunity to sign Greenwood, though many reportedly rejected approaches.

Eventually it was revealed that La Liga side, Getafe, had struck a deal with Greenwood.

The former England international has since been pictured in his new strip in images shared to Getafe’s social media – and now he’s appeared speaking on camera for the first time since last appearing for Manchester United.

In a short video, Greenwood addresses the clubs supporters saying: “Hi Getafe fans, Mason here. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

The decision to sign Greenwood hasn’t been an easy one at Getafe either, with the club facing a lot of criticism.

Manager Jose Bordalez, however, has defended the decision saying: “It is a very delicate situation to trivialise that issue. Everyone knows what happened and appropriate measures were taken. Everyone knows how it ended, with a non-convictory sentence.

“He is a footballer of a very high level and arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm.”

Related links: