Mason Greenwood officially unveiled to Getafe fans

Supporters were spotted with signs and wearing Mason Greenwood shirts

Mason Greenwood was officially unveiled to Getafe supporters for the first time since joining on loan.

The forward joined the LaLiga club on loan on transfer deadline day after Manchester United confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the 21-year-old that would see him leave Old Trafford.

Greenwood spoke to fans via social media on Monday night after landing in Spain, saying: “Hi Getafe fans, Mason here. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

On Tuesday, fans were given the first sight of Greenwood as he was presented at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez and took part in a training session with his new club.

Fans were heard cheering the forward and were spotted wearing shirts featuring Greenwood’s name and number as well as signs requesting for his shirt.

There were also audible cheers as Greenwood scored a goal while training.

Getafe have received plenty of criticism for the signing however manager Jose Bordalez has defended the decision saying: “It is a very delicate situation to trivialise that issue. Everyone knows what happened and appropriate measures were taken. Everyone knows how it ended, with a non-convictory sentence.

“He is a footballer of a very high level and arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm.”

