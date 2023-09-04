Mason Greenwood could end up back at Man United early due to special clause in Getafe deal

Greenwood joined Getafe on transfer deadline day

A clause in Mason Greenwood’s contract means that he could return to Manchester United earlier than expected.

Greenwood joined Spanish side Getafe on loan on transfer deadline day after United confirmed that the one-time England international would no longer feature for the club.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played professional football since his arrest in January 2022 on charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

These charges were dropped in February this year, with United then conducting a six-month internal investigation into the forward.

Last month, the club announced that Greenwood would be leaving the club by mutual agreement.

The player was not in Getafe’s squad for their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, but after the game manager Jose Bordalas defended the decision to sign him.

He said: “It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue.

“Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken.

“Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended – without a condemnatory sentence.

“He’s a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level.”

United will also being paying the majority of his wages and according to The Athletic, the forward’s deal contains a break clause that would allow him to return to Old Trafford early.

Although break clauses are standard in loan deals, it means that Getafe could send the forward back to United if they feel that the loan hasn’t gone to plan and will also leave United with the task of offloading the 21-year-old once again.

In the statement confirming that Greenwood would no longer feature for the club, United vowed to “continue to offer its support” to Greenwood.

