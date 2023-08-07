Search icon

07th Aug 2023

Benjamin Mendy seeking financial compensation from Man City

Callum Boyle

Benjamin Mendy

Mendy now plays for French side Lorient

Benjamin Mendy is reportedly seeking financial compensation from Manchester City.

Mendy left the club in the summer and joined French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, five days after he was cleared of raping a woman and attempting to rape another at Chester Crown Court. That followed after the full back was cleared of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault in January.

French publication L’Equipe are now claiming that the Frenchman is now going to try and claim compensation from his former employers after he was suspended by the club during the ongoing trial.

Once news of his arrest had come about in August 2021, the 27-year-old was subsequently suspended by the club and allegedly had his wages frozen, with Mendy reportedly seeing if he would be able to reclaim all or, if not, a portion of the wages from that suspension period.

Lorient, who finished 10th in Ligue 1, confirmed his signing in July with a statement that read: “Benjamin Mendy, world champion 2018, quadruple winner of the Premier League under the colours of Manchester City and French champion of Ligue 1 with Monaco, comes to reinforce the Lorient workforce for this new season. Welcome Benjamin.”

It’s expected that the former Monaco player won’t be fit enough in time for his new side’s league opener against Paris Saint-Germain on August 13.

