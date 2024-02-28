Bayern Munich targeting Premier League full back to replace Alphonso Davies 

The Premier League winner is their number one target

Bayern Munich have their eyes on another Premier League star as they look to bolster their squad in the summer.

The German side have been dealt a huge blow after reports revealed that Alphonso Davies would be leaving to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

In what would be a rather ambitious attempt, Bayern are considering making an approach for Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Bayern face uphill task to sign Liverpool legend

Any deal to sign the Scotland international would be incredibly difficult – especially with Robertson’s loyalty to the Premier League outfit.

Reports have suggested that Robertson is the club’s number one target as they believe he could have the same effect as Davies despite turning 30 next month.

Robertson has made over 280 appearances for the Merseyside club and has two years left on his contract.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving the club in the summer and the full-back winning every major honour available in his time at Anfield, Robertson may see this as an opportunity to try a new challenge.

Bayern looking at Premier League again

England’s top flight has become somewhat of a safe space when it comes to trying to find new players.

If Robertson were to join he’d be the third player in less than a year to make the move to Bavaria. Harry Kane was the first and he has proved to be a resounding success, scoring 31 goals in as many games in all competitions.

Eric Dier also joined the club in January on loan with an option to buy, however it seems unlikely that he will extend his stay with Bayern reportedly already deciding that he doesn’t fit into their vision long-term.

Next season will also see plenty of change in the personnel at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Tuchel has agreed to depart the club at the end of the current campaign.

Xabi Alonso is Bayern’s number one wish to replace Tuchel however they are likely to face competition from Liverpool.

