Search icon

Football

27th Feb 2024

Rio Ferdinand claims Mikel Arteta would ‘100 per cent’ leave Arsenal for Man United

Callum Boyle

Ferdinand Arteta Man United

Yeah, you read that right

Rio Ferdinand believes that Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal for Manchester United.

No, honestly.

Arteta has earned himself a reputation for being one of the brightest young managers in the world, taking Arsenal from a side lucky to even qualify for the Europa League into a team challenging for the title and have qualified for each of the last two Champions League campaigns.

United on the other hand are in free-fall and their own Champions League hopes suffered another blow following their 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham at the weekend.

Pressure is once again beginning to mount on Erik ten Hag and new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team reportedly have doubts about whether he should lead the club long term.

When discussing who United could realistically go for, Ferdinand sensationally claimed that Arteta would leave Arsenal in favour of going to manage Man United.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former United defender said: “Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent.

“No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta, Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go.'”

Genuinely, a wild claim.

Ten Hag has faith in United side

Despite another major setback, Ten Hag said his team showed “great character” to fight back, despite losing 2-1.

“The team showed big character to fight back, we deserved the equaliser and went for the win – we showed big personality and character,” he said.

“You have to see the bigger picture. The bigger picture looks very good.”

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Football,Manchester United,Mikel Arteta,Rio Ferdinand,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Sweden and ex-Arsenal midfielder on ventilator in hospital

Arsenal

Sweden and ex-Arsenal midfielder on ventilator in hospital

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher compares Chelsea’s ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ to Liverpool team of the ’90s

Carabao Cup

Jamie Carragher compares Chelsea’s ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ to Liverpool team of the ’90s

By Lee Costello

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

FA Cup

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah builds his ultimate player

By Callum Boyle

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

Football

Man United interested in signing Ross Barkley to replace midfield star

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

By Callum Boyle

People are only just finding out what AM and PM stand for

Lifestyle

People are only just finding out what AM and PM stand for

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

Aldi

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

By Callum Boyle

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

Health

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

By Callum Boyle

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

American Psycho

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

By JOE

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Americans are losing their minds over the one word Brits use most in shops

Americans are losing their minds over the one word Brits use most in shops

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

By Joseph Loftus

‘World’s most jealous woman’ makes husband take lie detector test every time he comes home

‘World’s most jealous woman’ makes husband take lie detector test every time he comes home

By Joseph Loftus

Straight dad proudly wears skirts and heels to fight gender stereotypes

Straight dad proudly wears skirts and heels to fight gender stereotypes

By Nina McLaughlin

Kellogg’s CEO who earns £4m a year tells poor people to ‘eat cornflakes for dinner’

kelloggs

Kellogg’s CEO who earns £4m a year tells poor people to ‘eat cornflakes for dinner’

By Joseph Loftus

Missing TV star Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies found dead after serving police officer charged with murder

Missing TV star Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies found dead after serving police officer charged with murder

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories