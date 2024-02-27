Rio Ferdinand claims Mikel Arteta would ‘100 per cent’ leave Arsenal for Man United

Yeah, you read that right

Rio Ferdinand believes that Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal for Manchester United.

No, honestly.

Arteta has earned himself a reputation for being one of the brightest young managers in the world, taking Arsenal from a side lucky to even qualify for the Europa League into a team challenging for the title and have qualified for each of the last two Champions League campaigns.

United on the other hand are in free-fall and their own Champions League hopes suffered another blow following their 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham at the weekend.

Pressure is once again beginning to mount on Erik ten Hag and new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team reportedly have doubts about whether he should lead the club long term.

When discussing who United could realistically go for, Ferdinand sensationally claimed that Arteta would leave Arsenal in favour of going to manage Man United.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former United defender said: “Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent.

“No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta, Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go.'”

Genuinely, a wild claim.

Ten Hag has faith in United side

Despite another major setback, Ten Hag said his team showed “great character” to fight back, despite losing 2-1.

“The team showed big character to fight back, we deserved the equaliser and went for the win – we showed big personality and character,” he said.

“You have to see the bigger picture. The bigger picture looks very good.”

