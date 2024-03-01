Search icon

Sponsored

01st Mar 2024

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Callum Boyle

pepsi

Pepsi is about to step into a brand new era

For the first time in 14 years one of the biggest global brands, Pepsi, is about to step into a brand new era with a major global redesign.

Featuring the iconic colours of red, black and blue, the refreshed Pepsi globe logo sees an updated colour palette of electric blue and black, bringing a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi colour scheme while the signature Pepsi pulse evokes the “ripple, pop and fizz” of Pepsi-Cola.

Eric Melis, VP, Global Brand Marketing, Carbonated Soft Drinks at PepsiCo, said: “We wanted to show how Pepsi, through this visual identity change, brings to life its brand platform.

“People worldwide were asked to draw the Pepsi logo as part of the design process and the majority included the Pepsi name as part of our globe – remarkable given that the name and the globe have been separated for the past fourteen years. When we reviewed our new look, we responded to that deep love of our history and tapped into that nostalgia with a firmly modern twist.”

In over 120 countries across the world, Pepsi launched its new look above some of the globe’s most famous landmarks.

In London, a Pepsi digital installation appeared beside The O2 arena in the east of the city, appropriate to the brand’s long and storied support of international music acts.

The view from the nearby cable cars saw an inflatable Pepsi can rise from the water, shortly followed by a light show of drones forming a pulsating dynamic composition in the sky.

Elsewhere, the capitals of Poland (Warsaw) and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) were treated to an incredible hot air assembly, formed into the shape of the new Pepsi logo.

The capital of Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) were treated to an incredible hot air assembly

Other areas including Saudi Arabia and Egypt were treated to immersive shows with cutting-edge technology. Cricket fans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan even saw a giant Pepsi can land mid-game.

Pepsi will be celebrating its refreshing new look at future events in 2024 including the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show ahead of the tournament’s final, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London as they prepare to make people “Thirsty for More”.

“Thirsty for More” is a key identity of the Pepsi ideology in which they encourage people to challenge the common assumption for the pursuit of enjoyment, as well as celebrating people’s thirst for the unexpected and eagerness to discover, experience and do more.

Entering its new era, Pepsi will also continue to work with their ambassadors, including: Baby Monster (Asia–Pacific), Uraz Kaygilaroglu (Turkey), G.E.M., Dylan Wang and Leo Wu (China) as they champion those people who love to step out of their comfort zone.

For more information, visit @pepsiglobal

Topics:

Drink,Pepsi,Pepsi Max

RELATED ARTICLES

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

Alcohol

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

By Ryan Price

Dad spends £1k on Prime energy drink as Xmas presents for his kids

Christmas

Dad spends £1k on Prime energy drink as Xmas presents for his kids

By Charlie Herbert

People have mind’s blown after find out real reason behind Pepsi name

Drinks

People have mind’s blown after find out real reason behind Pepsi name

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The incredible true story behind new Zac Efron wrestling biopic

a24

The incredible true story behind new Zac Efron wrestling biopic

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

Christmas

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

By Charlie Herbert

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

Beards

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

By Charlie Herbert

Impossible Foods is giving away free plant-based nuggets for Nugget Day

Food

Impossible Foods is giving away free plant-based nuggets for Nugget Day

By JOE

The UK’s most haunted pubs to get you in the mood for a spooky Halloween pint

Halloween

The UK’s most haunted pubs to get you in the mood for a spooky Halloween pint

By Joseph Loftus

England Rugby celebrates what it means to be a fan with ‘Wear la Rose’ portrait

England Rugby

England Rugby celebrates what it means to be a fan with ‘Wear la Rose’ portrait

By Charlie Herbert

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

By Nina McLaughlin

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

farts

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

By Charlie Herbert

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

By Nina McLaughlin

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

celebrity

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

By Ryan Price

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

By Ryan Price

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories