Search icon

Quiz

15th Dec 2023

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

In partnership with Greene King

Charlie Herbert

JOE Friday pub quiz week 377

The perfect gift this Christmas? Full marks in the quiz

It’s just 10 days until the big day, and we’re in Christmas top gear now.

The pubs are getting busier, as are our stomachs, and we’re seeing out the year in style.

I don’t think there’s a better time of year to be in a pub. Everyone wants to escape the cold of outside, the decorations are up, the Christmas tunes are on, and the festive good vibes are flowing.

If this has got you in the mood for a festive drink or two this weekend, then the UK’s leading pub company Greene King has got you covered. With almost 900 pubs across the country, it is sure to have the perfect locations for you this Noël.

Greene King will be providing festive cheer by the sleigh-load, so you can guarantee wonderful Christmas vibes.

You can also bank on Crimbo fun in this pub quiz. Hopefully your score isn’t the quizzing equivalent of a lump of coal…

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday Pub quiz week 377 (greene king) I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Related links:

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 376

Quiz: Name the 20 players to make the most Premier League appearances

Topics:

Christmas,general knowledge,greene king,Sponsored,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

Christmas

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

By Callum Boyle

Home Alone named UK’s favourite Christmas film, ahead of Elf and the Grinch

Christmas

Home Alone named UK’s favourite Christmas film, ahead of Elf and the Grinch

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Can you guess the Leonardo DiCaprio movie from a single image?

Leonardo DiCaprio

QUIZ: Can you guess the Leonardo DiCaprio movie from a single image?

By Ciara Knight

Teammates XI Quiz: Barcelona – 2011 Champions League Final

Barcelona

Teammates XI Quiz: Barcelona – 2011 Champions League Final

By Simon Lloyd

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 323

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 323

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: Can you name the English counties that these towns are in?

QUIZ: Can you name the English counties that these towns are in?

By Rich Cooper

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 347

Doctor Who

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 347

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 237

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 237

By Reuben Pinder

19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

19-year-old shatters Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 57-year-old bodybuilding record

By Joseph Loftus

Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

Erik Ten Hag

Joel Glazer to have final say on Erik ten Hag’s future

By Callum Boyle

Full footage of BBC presenter swearing at camera released

Full footage of BBC presenter swearing at camera released

By Joseph Loftus

After-school Satan club sparks outrage amongst parents

America

After-school Satan club sparks outrage amongst parents

By Charlie Herbert

Players are ‘hating every minute’ of big-money Saudi move

Football

Players are ‘hating every minute’ of big-money Saudi move

By Callum Boyle

Joe Rogan says there hasn’t been a good comedy movie since The Hangover

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan says there hasn’t been a good comedy movie since The Hangover

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Billy Vunipola’s last crusade sends Leinster to temple of doom

Champions Cup

Billy Vunipola’s last crusade sends Leinster to temple of doom

By Patrick McCarry

Six things I learned from watching Coach Trip

Television

Six things I learned from watching Coach Trip

By Ciara Knight

Noel Edmonds confirmed as the latest addition to the I’m A Celebrity lineup

Deal or No Deal

Noel Edmonds confirmed as the latest addition to the I’m A Celebrity lineup

By Rudi Kinsella

30 of the funniest tweets you might’ve missed in August

Funny

30 of the funniest tweets you might’ve missed in August

By Ciara Knight

It’s official, 2000 AD’s Rogue Trooper is coming to the big screen

2000AD

It’s official, 2000 AD’s Rogue Trooper is coming to the big screen

By Will Lavin

Fans joke Messi could ‘be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain’ if he wins the World Cup

2022 Qatar World Cup

Fans joke Messi could ‘be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain’ if he wins the World Cup

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories