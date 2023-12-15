The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

The perfect gift this Christmas? Full marks in the quiz
It’s just 10 days until the big day, and we’re in Christmas top gear now.
The pubs are getting busier, as are our stomachs, and we’re seeing out the year in style.
I don’t think there’s a better time of year to be in a pub. Everyone wants to escape the cold of outside, the decorations are up, the Christmas tunes are on, and the festive good vibes are flowing.
If this has got you in the mood for a festive drink or two this weekend, then the UK’s leading pub company Greene King has got you covered. With almost 900 pubs across the country, it is sure to have the perfect locations for you this Noël.
Greene King will be providing festive cheer by the sleigh-load, so you can guarantee wonderful Christmas vibes.
You can also bank on Crimbo fun in this pub quiz. Hopefully your score isn’t the quizzing equivalent of a lump of coal…
Related links:
Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 376
Quiz: Name the 20 players to make the most Premier League appearances