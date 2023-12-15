The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

In partnership with Greene King

The perfect gift this Christmas? Full marks in the quiz

It’s just 10 days until the big day, and we’re in Christmas top gear now.

The pubs are getting busier, as are our stomachs, and we’re seeing out the year in style.

I don’t think there’s a better time of year to be in a pub. Everyone wants to escape the cold of outside, the decorations are up, the Christmas tunes are on, and the festive good vibes are flowing.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



How many signs of the Zodiac are there? 5 8 12 Correct! Wrong! When is the winter solstice a.k.a the shortest day? December 22 December 15 December 26 Correct! Wrong! Which party did Lord Buckethead stand for in the 2019 general election? Official Monster Raving Loony Party Gremloids Party The Lib Shams Correct! Wrong! What underground line is represented by brown on the London tube map? Piccadilly Victoria Bakerloo Correct! Wrong! Which country are the Canary Islands a part of? Morocco Portugal Spain Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Giorgio Chiellini announced his retirement from football this week - which club did he spend the majority of his career at? Inter Milan Juventus AC Milan Correct! Wrong! Why has Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu been in the news this week? They got relegated from the top flight for the first time in their history Their president punched a referee on the pitch They won a match 10-0 Correct! Wrong! Which of these golfers has been nominated for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Tyrrell Hatton Rory McIlroy Tommy Fleetwood Correct! Wrong! What sport is the film Any Given Sunday about? American football Rugby Baseball Correct! Wrong! What did darts player Gerwyn Price famously wear on stage during his World Championship quarter final against Gabriel Clemens last year? Ear defenders A scarf A bandana Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Christmas food and drink



Which fruit juice is mixed with champagne to make Buck's fizz? Apple juice Orange juice Cranberry juice Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a drink traditionally consumed at Christmas? Eggnog Milknog Butternog Correct! Wrong! How many Greene King pubs are there in the UK to enjoy a nice festive tipple? Almost 900 Almost 500 Almost 200 Correct! Wrong! What alcohol is traditionally poured over a Christmas Pudding so that it can be set alight? Vodka Gin Brandy Correct! Wrong! Which of these sauces would you usually have with turkey on your Christmas dinner? Apple sauce Bread sauce Mint sauce Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Entertainment



In Brooklyn Nine-Nine, what rank was Raymond Holt? Captain Sergeant Lieutenant Correct! Wrong! Which film has received the most nominations for the Golden Globes 2024? Barbie Oppenheimer Killers of the Flower Moon Correct! Wrong! Which festive tune reached number one in the Official Chart last week (December 8)? Last Christmas All I Want for Christmas Is You I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday Correct! Wrong! Which of these rappers announced they had split up with rapper Offset this week? Nicki Minaj Cardi B Megan Thee Stallion Correct! Wrong! In Home Alone, what nickname do Marv and Harry go by? The Slime Bandits The Damp Bandits The Wet Bandits Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Movie and TV logos



Which famous TV logo is this? Channel 4 ITV Dave Correct! Wrong! Which famous movie logo is this? Dreamworks Pixar Paramount Correct! Wrong! Which TV company does this logo belong to? More4 History Channel HBO Correct! Wrong! Which movie company is this? A24 20th Century Studios Pathé Correct! Wrong! Which TV channel is this? Channel 5 Gold Comedy Central Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub quiz week 377 (greene king) I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

