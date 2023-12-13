Search icon

Lifestyle

13th Dec 2023

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

Charlie Herbert

Brought to you in partnership with King C. Gillette

December is underway, which means you probably should have at least started thinking about what gifts you’re going to get your nearest and dearest.

The chances are you’ve got at least one friend or family member who’s sporting some facial hair. Whether it’s a full-faced beard, stubble or perhaps a well-groomed goatee – no matter what, it needs to be well maintained and groomed.

Luckily, King C. Gillette, the one-stop shop for all men with facial hair, offer a full range of grooming gifts this Christmas, whether the man in your life wants to trim, shape, style or care for their facial hair.

The Beard Trimmer allows the user to sculpt and style their facial hair to perfection, with three combs and 11 different length settings for all beard trimming needs.

Meanwhile, the Style Master includes three combs to offer three stubble styling options all from one simple tool. Its four cutting elements are designed to trim different hair lengths and its pivoting head adapts to all the contours of the face.

It’s not just the style that needs to be looked after though. Beard hygiene is essential, and Beard and Face Wash made with coconut water, argan oil and avocado oil leaves your beard and skin feeling fresh and clean every day. It’s also the perfect remedy for beards that may have gone a bit wild, dry or prickly and best complimented with the Beard Softener to leave your face, and facial hair, feeling soft and smooth.

For stubble, there’s the Moisturiser, which helps maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Emollients like dimethicone and argan oil leave skin and hair feeling soft, smooth and comfortable, while glycerine binds water in the upper layers of the skin to provide immediate and long-lasting hydration.

Meanwhile, King C Gillette’s Beard Oil is designed to soften coarse beard hair thanks to its moisturising formula, which features extracts of avocado oil, grapeseed oil, sweet almond oil and argan oil.

And for a fuller look to your facial hair, no matter how much you have, there’s Beard Thickener. Designed to work with the hair you already have, it coats each strand to increase individual thickness for a noticeably fuller look, influencing the diameter of your facial hairs and helping to improve the visual impact of your beard.

The King C. Gillette signature scent is designed to help men who want to smell as good as they look. Their beardcare products are infused with natural ingredients including Ginger, Cardamom, Clove and Cinnamon to deliver a fresh yet complex first impression, full of promise and energy. The heart notes of KCG are bold, a similar contrasting interplay of Geranium and French Lavender with Vanilla Bourbon Oil, Sage and Jasmine. Labdanum Oil offers a nuance of soft leather, and Lily of the Valley a touch of elegance. Leathery notes linger and blend into the slight musk of Asian Patchouli Oil, an excellent complement to the creamy vanilla, almond and sun-warmed hay of Equatorial Tonka Bean.

So, from big bushy beards to stubble, moustaches to goatees, King C. Gillette has the perfect product for the bearded man in your life this Christmas. The range is 50% off at Gillette.co.uk throughout the run up to Christmas, so what are you waiting for?!

Topics:

Beards,Christmas Gifts,Gillette

RELATED ARTICLES

Secret Santa: The top 10 Christmas gifts for under a tenner

Christmas

Secret Santa: The top 10 Christmas gifts for under a tenner

By Charlie Herbert

Study finds that men with larger beards have smaller testicles

Beards

Study finds that men with larger beards have smaller testicles

By Alan Loughnane

Gillette advert tackles toxic masculinity and sexual harassment, challenges men to stop excusing bad behaviour

Gillette

Gillette advert tackles toxic masculinity and sexual harassment, challenges men to stop excusing bad behaviour

By Rich Cooper

MORE FROM JOE

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

Car Insurance

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

By JOE

Old rivals Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher having a blast picking their FIFA ’16 dream team (Video)

FIFA 16

Old rivals Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher having a blast picking their FIFA ’16 dream team (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle discussing their rift shows how rubbish men are at making up

Danny Boyle

Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle discussing their rift shows how rubbish men are at making up

By Nooruddean Choudry

Here’s what we think Will and Kate said to each other as they introduced the royal baby

Royal Baby

Here’s what we think Will and Kate said to each other as they introduced the royal baby

By Kyle Picknell

Woman wins £180,000 after boss wouldn’t let her leave early to pick up daughter

BOSS

Woman wins £180,000 after boss wouldn’t let her leave early to pick up daughter

By Kieran Galpin

Men who get morning wood are less likely to die from strokes, study claims

erection

Men who get morning wood are less likely to die from strokes, study claims

By Kieran Galpin

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Finance

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

By Patrick McCarry

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

Football

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

By Callum Boyle

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

Food

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Can you name these Portugal Euros stars of the 21st century?

Euro 2016

Can you name these Portugal Euros stars of the 21st century?

By Tom Victor

Ex-Manchester United youngster offers fascinating insight into Cristiano Ronaldo’s early days at the club

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Manchester United youngster offers fascinating insight into Cristiano Ronaldo’s early days at the club

By Robert Redmond

Someone’s made a lifesize LEGO man with human-like skin and it will fuck up your day

destroying your childhood

Someone’s made a lifesize LEGO man with human-like skin and it will fuck up your day

By Richard Beech

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Steven Gerrard – A Manager on the move

Champions League

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Steven Gerrard – A Manager on the move

By Melissa Reddy

Fernando Torres: Gerrard taught me to think about myself

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres: Gerrard taught me to think about myself

By Nooruddean Choudry

JK Rowling says she would ‘happily’ go to prison for her transphobic views

gender identity

JK Rowling says she would ‘happily’ go to prison for her transphobic views

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories