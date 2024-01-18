Search icon

18th Jan 2024

The incredible true story behind new Zac Efron wrestling biopic

Charlie Herbert

The Iron Claw

Be amongst the first in the UK to see Zac Efron lead a star-studded cast in The Iron Claw. This new biopic tells the incredible, but heart-breaking, true story of the Von Erich family, and there are tickets available for exclusive screenings on February 6.

The film follows the story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers who dealt with tragedy and triumph in equal measure to make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

With a stellar cast including Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Lily James, The Iron Claw recounts how Kevin Von Erich (Efron) overcame multiple personal tragedies to achieve sporting immortality.

Kevin was part of the famed Von Erich wrestling dynasty who dominated professional wrestling in the 1980s, along with David (Dickinson), Kerry (Allen White), and Mike (Stanley Simons).

The brothers were brought up in the shadow of their domineering father and coach, Fritz (Holt McCallany), known for his iconic Iron Claw move.

Despite incredible success, the family would become synonymous with tragedy, to the extent that the ‘Von Erich curse’ was coined.

Kevin ended up navigating triumph and trauma throughout his life, dealing with grief for the sake of his career, wife and children.

Tickets for The Iron Claw are available now with exclusive screenings beginning on February 6

Although it tells the story of a wrestling family, this is so much more than a classic sports film, with director Sean Durkin describing it as “part family drama, part gothic horror, and part sports movie” and a “true Greek tragedy in the American heartland.”

Durkin said: “The Iron Claw is a movie about family, fathers and sons, brothers. It is about finding love and learning to love yourself for who you are. It is about battling against this narrow idea of what makes a man.

“It is about chasing glory and the illusions of success. It is about generational strife and questioning the lens with which we are conditioned to see the world in order to find a hopeful new future.

“The Iron Claw is a celebration of self-discovery, camaraderie, brotherhood.”

Ahead of the film’s UK release on February 9, there will be 10 nationwide screenings of The Iron Claw on February 6.

You can book tickets for the screenings by clicking here.

The screening locations are:

  • Birmingham Star City
  • Bristol Longwell Green
  • Glasgow St Enoch
  • Hull
  • Leeds – Kirkstall Road
  • Leicester
  • London – Wood Green
  • Manchester Printworks
  • Oxford
  • Portsmouth

