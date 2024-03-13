Search icon

13th Mar 2024

Jameson is giving away free drinks this St Patrick’s Day

Callum Boyle

An offer you can’t refuse this weekend

St Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and to celebrate, Jameson is giving away thousands of free drinks throughout the month of March in collaboration with Greene King pubs, Flaming Grill, Hungry Horse and Farmhouse Inns.

In order to get your free Jameson, Ginger & Lime (50ml serve) in a pub of your choice, head to the website here where you’ll be asked to fill in your details. You will then be emailed with a voucher code to redeem a free drink in over 1,300 pubs and celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style!

Additionally, on St Patrick’s Day itself (Sunday March 17), Jameson will be giving away free Jameson Ginger and Lime cocktails outside King’s Cross Station in London, where its brand new bus will be parked up and serving plenty of excellent choices from the bar on board. Plus… those who travel to Kings Cross will also have the chance to win several amazing prizes – from exclusive merch to bar tabs, and more.

Get a FREE Drink this St Patrick’s Day – Jameson Whiskey

This offer applied to those of the age 18 and over. Please remember to drink responsibly. Find more information at: bedrinkaware.co.uk

