Search icon

News

18th Dec 2023

Dad spends £1k on Prime energy drink as Xmas presents for his kids

Charlie Herbert

Prime energy drink

‘£1k for £20 worth of Prime’

A dad has admitted to spending £1,000 on caseloads of Prime energy drink to gift to his sons for Christmas.

Prime was created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul and has become one of the most sort after drinks in the country.

Demand for the drink has been fuelled by the popularity of both KSI and Paul among teenagers and children, with the pair sharing over 50 million subscribers between them.

So, one dad knew what the perfect Christmas present for his sons would be this year, and he didn’t stop at getting them just one or two bottles each.

Despite costing £1.99 a bottle, the father decided to fork out £1,000 on crates of the stuff.

A shopkeeper took to TikTok to film the exchange, where the father paid way over the £1.99 RRP. In the clip, Wakey Wines owner Abdul asked: “So how much have you spent in total?” The parent replied while holding one of the packs: “£1,000.”

Abdul said: “£1,000 and you just bought all this for a Christmas present, yeah?”

He then turned to the boys and said: “You’ve got a good daddy, I’ll give you a bag of free candy, it’s on me.”

@wakey_wines01924724141♬ original sound – ?Bingo bingo gala bingo?

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of people in the comments were shocked and appalled at how much the dad had spent, and said he’d paid well over the odds for it.

One person said: “Bro that’s worth £150 max”

Another said: “1k for £20 worth of Prime”

A third added: “Cold candy and a cold house now they can’t afford the heating”

And someone else simply described it as “actually sad.”

Prime comes in a range of flavours including Tropical Punch, Coconut Water, Lemon Lime and Blue Raspberry, and includes added vitamins.

Asda had previously been the only supermarket chain in the UK that stocked the drink, but on Thursday morning Aldi had limited stock available for customers.

Both adults and children were queueing at stores across the land on Thursday morning, prompting chaotic scenes in some stores.

Aldi had imposed a limit of one bottle of each flavour per customer to combat the expected high demand.

A customer at one store was left fuming though because of one man’s devious attempt to get his hands on as many bottles of Prime energy drink as possible.

Related links:

Topics:

Christmas,Christmas presents,Drink,KSI,Logan Paul,prime,prime energy drink

RELATED ARTICLES

Die Hard director answers whether or not it’s a Christmas movie

Christmas

Die Hard director answers whether or not it’s a Christmas movie

By Stephen Porzio

‘My partner puts £15 towards my Christmas present whenever we sleep together’

Christmas

‘My partner puts £15 towards my Christmas present whenever we sleep together’

By JOE

Grandma blasted for buying grandkids matching Christmas PJs except son’s step-child

Christmas

Grandma blasted for buying grandkids matching Christmas PJs except son’s step-child

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man seriously injured after being gored during bull run in Spain

Bull running

Man seriously injured after being gored during bull run in Spain

By Simon Kelly

Pregnant woman pictured being rescued from bombed Mariupol hospital dies with baby

Mariupol

Pregnant woman pictured being rescued from bombed Mariupol hospital dies with baby

By Charlie Herbert

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin teases major changes between TV show and book ending

book

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin teases major changes between TV show and book ending

By Simon Bland

Woman whose dog attacked Freddie the seal to face no criminal charges

Freddie Mercury the seal

Woman whose dog attacked Freddie the seal to face no criminal charges

By Claudia McInerney

‘World’s biggest sperm donor’ with hundreds of kids issued health warning by doctors

Children

‘World’s biggest sperm donor’ with hundreds of kids issued health warning by doctors

By April Curtin

Ex-minister behind covid Test and Trace reveals government considered killing every cat in UK

Animals

Ex-minister behind covid Test and Trace reveals government considered killing every cat in UK

By Steve Hopkins

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

Family

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

By Charlie Herbert

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

Champions League

Fans confused as Real Madrid banned from drawing PSV in Champions League despite not being from same group

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

Dogs

Thousands of XL Bully dogs given exemption from upcoming ban

By Charlie Herbert

‘Home Alone 3 trailer’ shows Wet Bandits released from prison

‘Home Alone 3 trailer’ shows Wet Bandits released from prison

By JOE

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

CBeebies

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Katie Price takes brutal swing at Phillip Schofield in foul-mouthed TikTok rant

Katie Price

Katie Price takes brutal swing at Phillip Schofield in foul-mouthed TikTok rant

By Jack Peat

Harry and Meghan told to vacate Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan told to vacate Frogmore Cottage

By Steve Hopkins

Netflix have added an excellent documentary about Bobby Sands and The Troubles

Netflix

Netflix have added an excellent documentary about Bobby Sands and The Troubles

By Paul Moore

Ukrainian president turns down evacuation request, says ‘send ammunition’

Russia

Ukrainian president turns down evacuation request, says ‘send ammunition’

By Simon Bland

Video: German police bust €15m worth of cocaine in Aldi bananas

Drugs

Video: German police bust €15m worth of cocaine in Aldi bananas

By Ben Kenyon

The nominees for the very worst movies of last year have been announced

Baywatch

The nominees for the very worst movies of last year have been announced

By Michael Lanigan

Load more stories