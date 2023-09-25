Search icon

Social Media

25th Sep 2023

Influencer complains after tube passengers keep ruining her aesthetic shots

Joseph Loftus

‘Like can yoh wait just one sec, sir?’

An influencer has sparked an out and out social media war for a video which sees her trying to take an aesthetic shot in the London Underground only to be rudely interrupted by reality.

In the clip, shared to TikTok, the influencer writes “Taking an aesthetic video in the London underground be like”.

But just what is it like? Well, understandably, the world doesn’t stop moving for the aesthetic video and people keep running through her clip, ruining it for her.

She captioned the video: “Like can yoh wait just one sec, sir?”

@turnttoni

like can yoh wait just one sec,sir? #fy #foryou #london #underground

♬ Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

People in the comments rather unanimously roared against the TikToker, who goes by the name @turnttoni, with one person writing: “It’s the privilege for me – like no everyone please stop everything you’re doing so I can do the most unimportant thing a person can do.”

Another wrote: “Doing this in London you’re lucky your camera wasn’t stolen!”

A third shouted: “I feel like the people you’re making faces at…aren’t paying attention to you..cause it’s a train station lol.”

A fourth argued: “Who do you think you are?”

While the comment section is certainly voting against the TikToker, it’s a win win for her when you think about it.

Say what you like about the video, which was most likely shared as a joke anyway – the video has gone viral across the world and made @turnttoni achieve monster reach, comments, and views.

Regardless of anyone’s opinion, who’s really laughing?

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Police to investigate sexual offence allegations against Russell Brand

metropolitan police

Met Police to investigate sexual offence allegations against Russell Brand

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz

By Robert Redmond

Netflix adds extremely tense crime thriller that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix adds extremely tense crime thriller that’s flying up Top 10

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

As Ukrainians run for their lives – Russian influencers sob after country bans Instagram

Crying

As Ukrainians run for their lives – Russian influencers sob after country bans Instagram

By Danny Jones

TikToker criticised over conspiracy theory claiming Brian Laundrie isn’t actually dead

America

TikToker criticised over conspiracy theory claiming Brian Laundrie isn’t actually dead

By Charlie Herbert

Woman gets engaged to 24-year-old ‘toy boy’ despite huge age gap

age gap

Woman gets engaged to 24-year-old ‘toy boy’ despite huge age gap

By Danny Jones

Snoop Dogg smoked a joint before performing Super Bowl halftime show, viral footage shows

Drugs

Snoop Dogg smoked a joint before performing Super Bowl halftime show, viral footage shows

By Kieran Galpin

Elon Musk claims he’s being threatened by Russia over supplying internet to Ukrainians

Dmitry Rogozin

Elon Musk claims he’s being threatened by Russia over supplying internet to Ukrainians

By Danny Jones

Girl’s £685 trainers ‘stolen’ at Winter Wonderland – has to go home in Primark shoes

Crime

Girl’s £685 trainers ‘stolen’ at Winter Wonderland – has to go home in Primark shoes

By Kieran Galpin

Police issue statement on death of Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack

Football

Police issue statement on death of Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack

By Callum Boyle

Daughter of woman found in 13-foot alligator’s mouth in ‘unbearable pain’ over death

Alligator

Daughter of woman found in 13-foot alligator’s mouth in ‘unbearable pain’ over death

By Joseph Loftus

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo complains Hollywood men aren’t ‘manly’ anymore

kevin sorbo

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo complains Hollywood men aren’t ‘manly’ anymore

By Charlie Herbert

Dad fuming as son, 11, is too tall for kid’s meal at Chinese restaurant

Dad fuming as son, 11, is too tall for kid’s meal at Chinese restaurant

By Joseph Loftus

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

Android

Android users are debating swapping to Apple after seeing impressive new action mode

By JOE

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Bayern Munich

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gangsters put £250,000 bounty on the head of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer to stop him talking

gun crime

Gangsters put £250,000 bounty on the head of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer to stop him talking

By Steve Hopkins

The hacker, the finesse finisher, the Pro Evo man and 13 more types of FIFA player

FIFA 16

The hacker, the finesse finisher, the Pro Evo man and 13 more types of FIFA player

By Conor Heneghan

Classy Aguero prevents a corner to get medical help for a fan (Video)

Everton

Classy Aguero prevents a corner to get medical help for a fan (Video)

By JOE

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

By Joseph Loftus

Elche striker posts awkward goodbye to club despite having contract renewed

Elche

Elche striker posts awkward goodbye to club despite having contract renewed

By Callum Boyle

Eight major roles that Daniel Day-Lewis famously turned down

Cinema

Eight major roles that Daniel Day-Lewis famously turned down

By Rory Cashin

Load more stories