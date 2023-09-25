Influencer complains after tube passengers keep ruining her aesthetic shots

‘Like can yoh wait just one sec, sir?’

An influencer has sparked an out and out social media war for a video which sees her trying to take an aesthetic shot in the London Underground only to be rudely interrupted by reality.

In the clip, shared to TikTok, the influencer writes “Taking an aesthetic video in the London underground be like”.

But just what is it like? Well, understandably, the world doesn’t stop moving for the aesthetic video and people keep running through her clip, ruining it for her.

She captioned the video: “Like can yoh wait just one sec, sir?”

People in the comments rather unanimously roared against the TikToker, who goes by the name @turnttoni, with one person writing: “It’s the privilege for me – like no everyone please stop everything you’re doing so I can do the most unimportant thing a person can do.”

Another wrote: “Doing this in London you’re lucky your camera wasn’t stolen!”

A third shouted: “I feel like the people you’re making faces at…aren’t paying attention to you..cause it’s a train station lol.”

A fourth argued: “Who do you think you are?”

While the comment section is certainly voting against the TikToker, it’s a win win for her when you think about it.

Say what you like about the video, which was most likely shared as a joke anyway – the video has gone viral across the world and made @turnttoni achieve monster reach, comments, and views.

Regardless of anyone’s opinion, who’s really laughing?

