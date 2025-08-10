Search icon

10th Aug 2025

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

Dan Seddon

Trigg Kiser drowned in a swimming pool

It’s been found that the young son of social media influencer Emilie Kiser was left unsupervised for almost 10 minutes before drowning in the family swimming pool.

On May 12 this year, 3-year-old Trigg Kiser and his newborn baby brother Theodore were being looked after by their father Brady whilst Emilie was out with friends.

During an interview with the Department of Child Safety, Brady claimed that he lost sight of the eldest boy for ‘moments’, not minutes, yet a new police report obtained by The Arizona Republic suggested that his attention was actually away from Trigg for ‘nine minutes’ in total as he watched a basketball game on TV – one which he’d placed a $25 bet on via DraftKings.

According to the report, the child was in the uncovered pool for ‘about seven’ minutes before his dad realised what was going on.

Surveillance footage from the event showed that Trigg ‘did not go into the water intentionally, rather he tripped and fell in while playing with an inflatable chair’ in the garden.

TikTok star Emilie Kiser and her son Trigg (Instagram/@emiliekiser)

The police investigation, which was launched later that same month, decided that Brady’s attention was ultimately ‘divided’ at the time and that he was not watching his son when he should’ve been.

“This tragic incident was the result of Trigg being in the backyard unsupervised while playing around the unsecured pool and unable to swim,” said the Chandler Police Department in a statement.

“It is clear Brady’s attention was divided, and he was not watching at all during the critical times mentioned. During two interviews, he did not know what he was doing before he fell in and did not see him struggling to swim.”

Chandler Police Department recommended a Class 4 felony child abuse charge against the parent, while the Maricopa Attorney’s Office opted not to charge him, citing there was “no likelihood of conviction”.

