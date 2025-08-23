Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

From Bonnie Blue to boohoo

Social media favourite Jack ‘Ibiza Final Boss’ Kay has signed a life-changing contract with fashion brand boohooMAN UK.

Nobody knew him two months ago, but now Jack’s ascent seems unstoppable after initially gaining attention for his unique, almost medieval bowl cut and beard whilst clubbing on holiday.

The Daily Mail photographed the 26-year-old walking around Manchester in a boohooMAN top emblazoned with his nickname this week, having put pen to paper on a five-figure deal at the company’s headquarters.

A spokesperson for his managers Neon Management told The Mirror: “We would never discuss our clients’ earnings but I can confirm that we have secured a lucrative brand deal for Jack with boohooMAN, something he is both excited and proud to be involved with. There are lots of exciting things coming up for the Ibiza Final Boss!”

Jack Kay, better known as the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’, has quickly become one of the most viral memes of the summer

This comes after Jack released his very own techno tune on Spotify in collaboration with London artist Carnao Beats.

A promo clip circulating TikTok exhibited the viral Geordie sensation saying ‘I’m the Ibiza Final Boss, Jack Kay, get to know’ over lively instrumentals.

One fan commented: “From nothing to cultural icon overnight”, before two more went on to add: “This will get him on Love Island” and “Monastery of Sound!”

Weighing in on Jack’s popularity – even Bonnie Blue wanted to meet the guy – brand and culture expert Nick Ede said it was ‘amazing’ how he’d ‘captured the zeitgeist’.

“He’ll do nightclub appearances in the UK and that’s really lucrative. You can do four or five of them a night. That’s going to be regular and they pay five to 10 grand per appearance,” he claimed this month.

“Do four of them a night on a Friday and a Saturday and you can make a lot money. That’s how people on TOWIE made their money. It wasn’t through the show, it was through their nightclub appearances.”