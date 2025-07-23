Search icon

23rd Jul 2025

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

JOE

Followers were shocked by the nature of an image she shared.

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in the space of an hour because some people took offence to an image she shared.

The Birds Of A Feather singer took part in a ‘post a picture’ challenge on social media back in 2020, but her fans weren’t prepared for the type of content she was about to post.

Billie, who now boasts 124 million followers on the app, shared an image of her lock screen, which happened to be of two topless women.

Then, in response to a fan request to post a photo of a drawing she’s most proud of, she shared a sketch she did of women’s bodies, writing, “these probably lol I love boobs.”

Not long after the posts, one fan noticed Billie’s follower count dropped about 100K, from 73 million to 72.9 million.

“BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS,” one fan wrote.

Billie reposted the follower count comparison on her Instagram Stories and for her part didn’t seem too bothered. “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” she wrote.

In 2021, the pop star suffered another blow to her follower count when she debuted a departure from her signature green-highlighted hair and baggy clothing look.

In May of that year, Billie featured as the cover star of British Vogue, showing off her newly dyed blonde hair and wearing a corset and form-fitting catsuit.

After sharing this image on Instagram, she saw her follower count drop by thousands once again.

Speaking to Elle USA, she addressed how some fans had wanted her to fit in to a very strict perception that they had developed of her.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment,” she said. “But it’s very dehumanising.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.”

She continued: “I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me’. I’ve had different coloured hair and vibes for everything I’ve ever done.

“The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie’.

“I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

Last year, the 23-year-old claimed that men don’t face criticism for their bodies because “girls are nice”.

She explained: “Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies.

“If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it!

“Everybody’s happy with it,” she added. “You know why? Because girls are nice.

“They don’t give a f**k because we see people for who they are!”

