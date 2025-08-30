Search icon

Politics

30th Aug 2025

The internet think Donald Trump is dead – here's why

Dan Seddon

The US president hasn’t been out in public for three days

Social media is at fever pitch following a false rumour about Donald Trump‘s death.

This stems back to recent photographs of the US president’s bruised hand while he signed an executive order, and now he’s not been seen in public for a total of three days.

Because of this – as well as his second-in-command JD Vance‘s exacerbating comments – the phrase ‘Trump is dead’ is dominating platforms such as Facebook and X.

Just this week, vice-president Vance was asked by USA Today if he was prepared to step up to the plate if Trump was struck down by a successful assassination attempt.

“Terrible tragedies happen,” he replied. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

US president Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump, who turned 79 this summer, might not have shown his face in the public domain, but he’s been very active on Truth Social.

Following the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruling that his global tariffs were illegal, the president bit back with some strong words.

“If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” he wrote. “Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end.

“If these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

His administration has until mid-October to bring this case to the Supreme Court.

