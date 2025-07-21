Mum divides internet after telling her kids to ‘hit back and defend yourself’ against bullies

“If that’s controversial, I don’t really care”

One mum’s defiant TikTok message about bullying has caused a stir.

In a short clip filmed in her car, 27-year-old Brittany Norris from Louisiana claimed she’s raising her kids to retaliate if they’re targeted at school.

“If someone hits my kid, I’m not raising them to go tell the teacher. Not raising a snitch,” she said. “Handle it yourself, hit back, defend yourself, and if that’s not enough, I will interfere.

“If that’s controversial, I don’t really care. Hit back harder. Thank you.”

There are now over 600 comments under the video, with fellow TikTokers seemingly split on whether they agree with her parenting stance.

A school teacher went on to write: “This is the mindset of nearly every parent and fighting is out of control. We won’t even know students are having problems with one another because they won’t tell us about it. They will just fight.”

“This energy is gross. Hitting people isn’t OK,” argued another individual, while a third revealed: “I’m teaching them to use their voice first, because doing the same thing back doesn’t make sense.”

Echoing Brittany’s viewpoint, somebody else went on to share: “I was always told, ‘Never throw the first punch but you better finish it.'”

“Defending yourself is a skill you need in the real world and they don’t teach you that in school,” read a similarly-minded comment.

The divisive mum also spoke to TODAY.com following the widespread reaction to her post.

Doubling down on her approach, Brittany told the publication: “Stick up for yourself. I would rather be in the principal’s office because my child stood up for herself. Telling the teacher is good for long-term conflict management, but doesn’t go far toward immediate resolution.”

A family doctor and resilience expert named Deborah Gilboa weighed in on the bullying discourse too.

She pointed out: “The problem with telling people what they should or shouldn’t tell their kids about hitting back is that you are telling them what their values should be about violence, protection, safety, dignity and autonomy.”